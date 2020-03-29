ANDERSON — Phillip Johnson likes Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden.
“I’ve just been a big fan of him ever since the Obama administration,” Johnson said. “I love the way he carried himself ... he kept things going smooth in the government while he was in there.”
Johnson is a minister at Trinity Baptist Church in Anderson.
Asked if he thought the former vice president could beat President Donald Trump in the fall, Johnson said he wasn’t sure.
But he is sure the world needs more hope and faith.
“Definitely, especially at this time,” said Johnson.
“I’m a minister,” he added. “We try to make sure we practice what we preach ... with faith, which means trust in God and with faith you’ll be OK.”
On the topic of the administration’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Johnson thinks Trump is doing better, but wishes he would have taken more aggressive steps sooner.
“Most people probably didn’t know how serious it was,” Johnson said. “Now we’re far behind. Now we’re just hoping we hurry up and get it together.
“We have to make sure we keep the faith, because faith means less stress. Let the stress go, and have more faith.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.