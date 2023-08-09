PURDUE BOILERMAKERS
Head Coach: Ryan Walters (0-0, first season)
2022 Record: 8-6 (6-3, Big Ten)
Big Ten Titles: 12 (Last, 2000)
Bowl Record: 11-10
National Titles: 1 (Last, 1931)
Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 6:32 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.