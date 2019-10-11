ANDERSON — With over $2.4 million in purses on the line at Harrah’s Hoosier Park for Hoosier Champions Night, it didn’t take long for a Pendleton racing family to get on the board.
In the Super Final for 3-year-old fillies for a purse of $270,000, Rockin Nola came to the wire first in 1:51.4 on a sloppy track. It was her sixth win of the season but it more than doubled her season earnings to this point.
One of the owners is long-time Hoosier Park staple Joe Putnam, who also trains the horse. His son Joey is the driver. Joey is currently in the top 12 in wins among this year’s crop of HP drivers.
“This is a huge win,” said Joey Putnam. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Rockin Nola paid $6.80, $3.80 and $2.80. She had gone the previous six races without a win. Her last win came on July 11. Just a week ago, she was second behind Fully A Virgin, but this time those two horses swapped spots.
The final for 3-year-old fillies was no surprise at all. Grand Swan swept to the front down the stretch despite the rain and headwind and held off all comers to get her share of the $270,000 purse.
The winning time was 1:55 and the payoff was $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10. It was her eighth win in 11 starts. The horse is trained and driven by Lewayne Miller.
“She is a fighter,” said Miller of Grand Swan. “I knew she had it in her.”
Race 7, a trot for 2-year-old fillies, featured a classic drive for the wire between two horses. The lead changed hands three times from the top of the stretch to the finish and each of those was between the top two finishers, Rock Swan and May Baby.
The evening started as a fun fest for Trace Tetrick, who won each of the four races. Those four had a combined purse of $228,000.
In Race 7 Tetrick made it five wins by guiding Rock Swan to the win. The horse regained the lead for the second time in the stretch and did it in the final few strides. The winning time was 1:57.2.
Race 8 was exactly the opposite as it finished as a one-horse race. Priceless, driven and trained by Brandon Bates, won the pace for 2-year-old fillies by at least six lengths in 1:52.2. The payoff was $3.80, $3 and $3.60.
Tetrick won his sixth race of the night in Race 9 with a $270,000 purse for 2-year-old colt trotters. He drove TJ’s Top Pick to the winner’s circle in 1:53.3. Tetrick is one of the horse’s owners, along with trainer Jeff Cullipher.
In Race 10, Peter Wrenn guided Odds On Osiris to a win for another $270,000 purse. The race was a pace for 2-year-old colts. The horse has won six of his last seven races. The winning time was 1:53 and the payoff was $3.40, $2.40 and $2.10.
Hoosier Park will continue with live racing Tuesday through Saturday through Nov. 9. First post each evening is 6:30 p.m.
