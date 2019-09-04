MIDDLETOWN -- Shenandoah was able to hold off Frankton in all five spots in their boys tennis match Wednesday, but the 5-0 verdict was a bit misleading.
That was especially true at both doubles positions.
The No. 1 doubles match was won by Kyle Rice and Michael Donahue over Frankton’s Ethan Walls and Braxton Walls. But the scores were 7-6, 7-6 with the tiebreaker in each set decided at 7-5.
“At No. 1 doubles, that was the best match they have played this season,” said Frankton coach Mark Hartley. “That one was competitive. A point or two either way and that one could have been ours.”
Shenandoah coach John Rhodes agreed.
“The 5-0 score was misleading because at least three of the matches were very competitive," he said.
At No. 2 doubles, Caylb Toffolo and Blake Poffenbarger defeated Garrett Saylor and Mason Robison 6-4, 6-4.
The singles matches were more clear cut.
The No. 3 singles match finished first with the Raiders’ Clay Conner winning 6-0, 6-0 over Eli Maines.
“At No. 3 singles we were able to slow the shots down,” said Rhodes. “(Maines) was handling the fast stuff pretty well.”
At No. 2 singles Luke Waggener stopped Ayden Brobston 6-1, 6-1.
At No.1 singles Lance Holdren held off Jacob Davenport 6-0, 6-3.
“I was able to use lots of topspin and keep the ball in play,” said Holdren. ”I always try to do that, but I exaggerated it today and it worked in the first set. In the second set (Davenport) started hitting short and bringing me to the net. His serving got better too.”
“We were kind of overwhelmed in singles,” said Hartley. “They were solid against us today. We are getting better and that’s what I am looking for more than the record at this point. They are working hard.”
The Eagles are 1-4 and are home Thursday against Anderson. The Indians won the earlier match 3-2.
The Raiders are 5-0 and visit Alexandria on Thursday.
