The Los Angeles Rams were built to win this game. Literally.
The all-in acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford and the addition of stars like wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and pass rusher Von Miller were all done with one goal in mind: To win Super Bowl LVI at L.A.’s gleaming new SoFi Stadium.
The blueprint is similar to the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used in 2020 when quarterback Tom Brady and a collection of veteran stars surged to a world championship on their home field.
The on-field blueprint will have to be similar, too.
Tampa Bay’s 31-9 domination of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs included three sacks and nine official hits on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Bucs made the magician look mortal – hounding him into just 26 completions in 49 attempts and intercepting him twice without allowing a touchdown.
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh led the charge to the quarterback for Tampa Bay. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald must do the same for the Bucs.
Getting to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be essential for the Rams. But Burrow isn’t easily affected. He shrugged off nine sacks in the divisional round against the Tennessee Titans to throw for 348 yards and lead a game-winning field goal drive at the end of the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs only got to Burrow once in the AFC Championship Game as he erased a 21-3 deficit and again drove for the winning field goal in overtime.
To combat the new “Joe Cool,” L.A.’s stars must play like stars.
Miller must help bring the pressure in the pocket, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey has to figure out a way to slow down rookie of the century Ja’Marr Chase.
On offense, Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp just have to keep doing what they do. In each of the past two games, the duo has made a game-changing play late in the fourth quarter.
They’ll do it again Sunday, and the Rams will hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
They have no other choice.
