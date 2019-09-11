ANDERSON — Experience and familiarity are invaluable. On Wednesday, the Anderson University women’s soccer team showed exactly why during its home opener against Trine.
Sophomore Hannah Planck dropped in the AU Ravens’ first goal during the 32nd minute, and senior Emily Buchman buried a penalty kick in the 49th minute en route to a 2-1 victory. The win stretched the Ravens’ season-opening streak to three straight games.
“They know what it takes,” AU head coach Jennifer Myhre said. “They’re focused. They’re ready. The seniors have been leading well since the beginning of the season, and they want to go out on top. I’m really proud of the team. We’re really deep and we have players that can play all over the place, which is awesome. It has allowed us to switch formation and switch style of play, and I think that showed today.”
The Ravens (3-0) returned 11 seniors and six starters this season, including Buchman, who was named All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference second team in 2018. Buchman and the Ravens finished last year’s campaign 8-5-4 with a 5-2-2 HCAC record.
They are seeking a third consecutive trip to the HCAC Tournament by early November and a potential run at the conference finals and a possible automatic NCAA tourney berth.
The key, Buchman emphasized, is team chemistry among the veteran returnees and the youthful talent up and down the roster. Aggressive play on both offense and defense are also keys for success.
AU toppled Trine with 12 shots, seven shots on goal and four shots by Buchman alone, who scored 25 points on 11 goals and three assists as a junior. She laced five-game winning goals for the Ravens in 2018, and she added another, though an insurance goal this time around, against Trine.
“This group of girls has been together for going on four years now,” Buchman said. “We know how each other plays, and we’ve been through thick and thin over the years. That strength and that bond that we have gives us an edge on these other teams that don’t have as many seniors. I don’t think we would have gotten through this game without knowing how each other plays.”
Planck, however, provided the most important goal in the first half, which boosted the team’s confidence.
“That shot was beautiful,” Buchman said. “For a sophomore to make that kind of shot in a game this big was huge for not only her but for the team. It was huge for us.”
Trine (2-1-1) was coming off a 4-0 shutout against Baldwin Wallace. Against the Ravens’ defense and first-year starting goalkeeper D’Anjrea Allen, Trine was limited to just two shots and two shots on goal.
Courtney Reece converted Trine’s lone goal in the 71st minute to erase the Ravens’ chances at a second straight shutout.
“Allen stepped up big,” Myhre said. “This is her first year getting the start, and she sees the ball well.”
Allen was credited with one save, but the defense limited Trine opportunities, including three corner kicks. Trine was called for 11 fouls while AU recorded three.
AU won its season opener on Sept. 4 at St. Mary’s 2-1 behind a goal in the 89th minute by Morgan Reed, assisted by Buchman and Taylor Baker. The Ravens’ 1-0 road win over Wilmington Saturday was delivered on a penalty kick by Buchman in the 41st minute.
“Old habit, I guess,” Buchman laughed. “It’s how I get a majority of my goals now. That opportunity wouldn’t have happened without these girls and the opportunity they created.”
Buchman’s second goal of the season unfolded after Betsy Balish was fouled hard in the box during an attack spearheaded by Harper Manion near Trine’s goal. Buchman was assigned the kick and lofted it over the reach of Trine’s goalkeeper Ahdrin Bordner.
While the Ravens won’t play an HCAC game until they travel to Transylvania on Oct. 5, the program’s eight-game non-conference schedule is doing its job so far. Last year, AU qualified for the HCAC Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the final spot. Picked to finish sixth in the HCAC preseason poll, AU intends to prove the voters wrong.
“We approach these games like any learning opportunity,” Buchman said. “A team like Trine is a great team, and they are preparing us for the conference games that our coming up. If we can work out the little kinks now and be able to fix it now, so that we’re even stronger for conference, it’s huge.”
AU hosts Alma on Saturday at 2 p.m. in search of keeping its winning streak intact.
