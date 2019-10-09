ANDERSON — Anderson University’s volleyball team had quite a bit of difficulty putting away Bluffton Wednesday night.
The Ravens allowed the Beavers to claw out of set-point situations in the first three sets, but put it together late in the fourth set and came away winners, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 26-24.
AU emerged with its first win in two Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and improved to 7-11. The Ravens have won five of their last six, including two exhibitions last weekend.
“It was a bit of a roller coaster,” AU coach Tami Miller said. “You saw it tonight; we can be really hot and put together a streak, and then give up four or five points.”
Felicity Bontrager led the Ravens with 15 kills, Olivia Rice had 13 (including the final two points of the match), and Jimena Montano 10.
The first set was tight throughout, with neither side being able to lead by more than three points (both teams on two occasions).
AU came from down 20-18 and scored four straight, then on the second match point, Bontrager tipped a ball over the Beavers’ front line and the Ravens were up a set.
The Ravens were in command on the second set, only to see it slip away. Montano’s 100th kill of the season, followed by an ace by Bontrager, put AU in front 18-10.
But Bluffton stormed back and got to within 23-22 before a Bontrager kill gave the Ravens set point. The Beavers denied AU from there, thanks to three kills by Sarah Heydinger and a set-ending ace by Kia Rainey.
“We gave away that second set,” Miller said. “Unfortunately, when you’re up that much, you need to have the power within yourself to put the ball away and terminate.”
AU again got out to a big lead in set 3 only to have the Beavers save two more set points. But this time, the Ravens would prevail.
Ashtyn Transier’s fourth kill of the set put AU ahead 21-12, but a series of errors gave Bluffton life and it got to within 24-22. A service error by the Beavers gave the Ravens the set.
Bluffton nursed the lead through a large part of the fourth set and, like AU in the other sets, the Beavers (4-17, 0-2 HCAC) had chances to close it out, this time at 24-21.
Rice broke serve with a kill, then a Bluffton error and ace by Montano tied it at 24. Rice killed one to give the Ravens the lead, then on match point, Rice hit one over a drawn-in defense and into the open backcourt.
“Jimena, who served us out, usually doesn’t play the backcourt, but she did an awesome job of stepping into the backcourt and serving us out,” Miller said.
AU is at Franklin Friday for the first of four straight away matches. The Ravens’ next home match is Oct. 26, against Earlham.
