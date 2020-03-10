ANDERSON — Anderson University extended their baseball winning streak to six games with a 5-0 victory against Albion College. In the back-half of the doubleheader, the Ravens were defeated 12-7.
Coach Mathew Bair was watching the pitch count of his pitchers, as the team prepares to play nine games over the span of six days in Florida.
Anderson High School alumnus Joe Moran had another masterful outing to start game one, striking out six batters over three innings. He surrendered just one hit and did not allow a run to score. Kasey Henderson picked up his second win of the season, and Jackson Bland recorded a three-inning save. AU’s pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in game one.
“I just tried to go out there and do what I could on a cold and windy day,” Moran said. “It’s tough to find a feel for the ball and mound on days like that. My slider was working really well and it got me to six strikeouts.”
Moran contributed at the plate as well, going 3 for 4 with a run scored. Nick Jones went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Justin Reed went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
“My approach is always to just hit the ball hard,” Moran added. “Every time I step up to the plate I want to make solid contact with the barrel of my bat and give it a ride. Staying loose and having fun is the magic potion for a hitter.”
Albion managed just five hits, with centerfielder Riley Stesiak going 2 for 3 on a pair of singles.
In game two, Albion jumped on AU early, leading 7-1 going into the bottom of the fifth. The Ravens’ bats came around in the second half of the game, scoring six runs in the final five innings.
Senior Kennedy Parker lasted three innings in his fourth start of the season, surrendering two unearned runs and striking out a pair of batters. Four AU relievers surrendered 10 runs over the final six innings.
Jones stayed hot at the plate in game two, with a 4 for 5 performance including a double in the sixth inning. First baseman Branton Sanders went 2 for 5 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI.
“My approach today was focused on hitting speeds,” Jones said. “We faced a few guys who we could sit on fastballs and attack it when it was thrown, but we also faced a few guys who had strong off speed stuff, so it was better to sit on that certain pitch.”
The Ravens will leave for their annual spring break trip to Florida on Tuesday. They will play in nine games, two of which will be against top 20 teams in the nation. AU will continue to face tough competition as they prepare to make a run in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
“We want to go down there and compete with some of the best teams from around the country and show that we are just as good as anyone,” Jones added. “We also want to prepare and get better each day so that we are playing our best baseball by the time conference play rolls around.”
