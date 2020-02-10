In a Jan. 15 letter, Michael Imhof wrote that the impeachment of President Trump was “a coup attempt” with “no grounds for impeachment.”
Apparently he thinks it is perfectly fine for a president to abuse his power by extorting the leader of another country to interfere in an American election. To do this, he withheld for almost two months nearly $400 million in aid passed by Congress, actions which are illegal, unconstitutional and immoral.
Did Imhof read the summary of President Trump’s July 25th phone call to President Zelensky of Ukraine, where he asked him to investigate the leading Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, who had a substantial lead over the president in the polls? Ukraine is fighting a war with Russia, which invaded them, and needs the military support, but Trump didn’t care about that.
Did Imhof watch the House Intelligence Committee investigation? We heard or read testimony from 17 career professionals from the military, State Department and national security. President Trump had forbid them to testify, but they are people of courage and integrity, two qualities lacking in our president. They presented, under oath, overwhelming evidence to prove the president’s guilt. Their reward was to be insulted and threatened by the president.
Perhaps Imhof can answer these questions; If the president isn’t guilty, why did he order everyone in his administration not to testify? Why did he refuse to release any documents subpoenaed by the committee? Why did he attempt to keep the whistleblower’s complaint from Congress? Why did his administration try to hide the transcript of the July 25 phone call in a server intended for top secret information?
Imhof is following the example of President Trump and Republican leaders. The president called the impeachment a “hoax.” He believes that Article 2 of the Constitution says he can do whatever he wants to. On the first day of the impeachment trial, every Republican Senator refused to vote to call witnesses and documents which the president has denied, resulting in a coverup instead of a fair trial.
University of North Carolina Law Professor Michael Gerhardt declared, “The president’s serious misconduct, including bribery, soliciting a personal favor from a foreign leader in exchange for his exercise of power, and obstructing justice and Congress are worse than the misconduct of any prior president.”
And Mr. Imhof says there are no grounds. Considering the antagonism toward Democrats he has expressed in previous letters, one can imagine what he would say if President Obama had committed these offenses. But it is hard to imagine any president in recent memory acting in such a corrupt manner, even Richard Nixon.
I, for one, am angry. Under the direction of President Trump, the United States of America used gangster tactics against an ally, a former Soviet Republic which, after years of government corruption elected a new government committed to fighting corruption. Instead of supporting them, as the leader of a longtime democracy should, the president involved our country in asking them to do something corrupt. How can anyone who loves their country support this?
It seems likely that Republicans, who control the Senate and did not vote to convict, will leave the president free to do more damage, to try to cheat some other way to win in November, to bring more dishonor to our country. What a sad chapter in American history.
