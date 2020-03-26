“This was something that was, some people would say, an act of God. I don’t view it as an act of God; I would view it as something that just surprised the whole world.” (President Donald Trump, 3/19/2020)
The Oxford dictionary defines act of God “as an instance of uncontrollable natural forces in operation.” The truth is, God is always in control. In some instances God directs an event to occur, such as the plagues against Egypt when Moses led the Israelites to freedom. Another example can be found in Acts Chapter 5 re: Ananias and Sapphira. Then there are random events that take place every day, due to natural forces, as a part of creation.
I have always understood disease, pain, and suffering being with us as a result of sin. Genesis Chapter 3 tells us of paradise lost when Adam and Eve sinned against God, and God’s penalty placed upon them.
Regardless whether the Wuhan virus has been directed by God at this time, or if it’s random, God is still in control. We honestly like to think and feel like we are the ones in control. After all, we can build nice cars, houses, boats, planes, skyscrapers, rockets, and even create a society that is the most desirable in all the earth. With all that, something that is indivisible to the eye, void to the touch, odorless to the smell, silent to our hearing, and undetectable to our taste, has the ability to cause great destruction to all of civilization as we know it.
Of the Revolutionary War, Thomas Paine wrote “The Crisis” stating “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
I would suggest that during this crisis we pause to acknowledge how dependent we truly are upon the God who is in control. He is the one we need to be standing with.
