Jan. 20, 2020, will figure prominently as the history of COVID-19 is written. On that date a man who had recently visited China’s Wuhan became the first known person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with the virus. The first case in South Korea was discovered on the same date. This is where the similarities ended.
South Korea acted swiftly and aggressively to detect and isolate the virus. They tested, traced and quarantined. Meanwhile, President Trump dithered and happy talked, telling us he had everything “Totally under control. It’s one person coming from China. It’s going to be just fine.” He called it a “hoax” and told us that “like magic.”
The same week, South Korea gathered 20 private companies and told them to develop a test for the virus ASAP. A week later, their first diagnostic test was being used effectively. By March 28th they had tested 327, 896 people and had only 91 new cases out of their more than 50 million people. On May 4th, 5th and 6th, they reported zero new cases. Now that is a truly enviable success story due to phenomenal leadership.
I keep reading that many of our tests are not accurate. If that is so, we need to contact South Korea and ask how to do it correctly. Maryland’s governor did exactly that. Sadly, he had to guard the tests that South Korea so graciously sent him by calling out the National Guard and the Maryland State Police, to prevent the Trump administration from confiscating them.
Right after Trump’s February proclamation that all was under control, two former top health policy officials from the Trump administration had an article published in the very conservative Wall Street Journal headlined, “Act Now to Prevent an American Epidemic.” Scott Gottlieb and Luciana Borio presented a plan of what had to be done instantly to prevent a massive health disaster. Their first item was to work with private industry to develop an “easy to use, rapid diagnostic test,” which is exactly what South Korea did. By the time it was too late, Donald Trump eventually got around to doing some of this, accompanied by more happy talk. Those lost four to six weeks placed us in a catch-up position that we have yet to recover from and we now have well over a million diagnosed cases of the virus.
The gentleman who led our government’s response to international disasters at USAID from 2013 to 2017 said “We are witnessing in the United States, one of the greatest failures of basic governance and basic leadership in modern times.” He said Trump had all the information needed by the end of January to act decisively and swiftly.
Nearly 75,000 precious American lives have been lost thus far, most businesses are struggling to survive, and state and local governments are facing huge deficits. Trump calls himself a war president. He lost the war by failing to act, preferring instead to happy talk. Enough with the happy talk, we need accurate testing and tracing, right now.
