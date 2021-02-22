I have been doing some thinking about the future of the country and where my fellow Americans might be on one of the most important issues in the nation’s history. That issue is the future of the American worker.
President Biden has instituted a “Buy American” program for government expenditures in an effort to create jobs in manufacturing across the country. I believe he is sincere but the government only buys about $600 billion in goods in total, of which about 5% comes from overseas. That change won’t feed the bulldog. Now I share with you my thoughts on the subject. Feel free to tell me I’m wrong.
At no time in the nation’s history were American workers more prosperous than when we “built it in America.” Globalism and the purposeful stagnation of wages in this country forced Americans to buy cheap foreign-made goods at the expense of American workers.
When we offshore jobs at the expense of American workers and their jobs can vanish overnight, taxpayers like you get left holding the bag for social safety net programs to help these displaced workers and for the retraining of those same workers, usually for a job that pays half as much. Those costs to taxpayers over the last 40 years are hundreds of billions of dollars. Local economies and their community of small business owners are devastated because those good wages are gone and the local government’s tax base is compromised to the point that they must make hard decisions about services such as police and fire protection and public parks.
Local school corporations, in many instances, have to make cuts in the arts and vocational training.
As we all know, when the good jobs move out, poverty moves in and poverty has some ugly stepsisters like crime and drug use, government dependency, and a whole host of other social ills.
The first steps in rebuilding the pillars of American prosperity are to raise wages across the board and to legislate a Domestic Trade Act which would mandate that every car, truck, bus and all heavy equipment sold in the United States be assembled in the cities and towns across the country and contain 50% American-made component content. American workers support their families, they support small businesses in their community, and they support their state and the nation with their tax dollars. What total benefit do we get when that job is offshored to some Third World country?
Is being able to buy a belt for 10 bucks instead of 20 or a television or telephone for less worth the true price that we all are paying?
