ANDERSON, Ind. — Listening to the news about the Taliban’s takeover and return to Sharia law in Afghanistan, Jan Miller is sad and frightened for her friends there and frantically trying to find ways to help them expedite the visas that would let them leave.
Miller made those friends during six trips to the troubled Middle Eastern nation to manage a partnership between Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, and Kabul University. The partnership was supported by grants from the World Bank and U.S. Agency for International Development.
“I have very close friendships with some of the people. They protected us. They took care of me,” she said of her visits from 2014 to 2018. “I just wish we had better systems in place to take care of the people who take care of us.”
Miller and Anderson University President John Pistole each provide personal perspectives of the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s sudden takeover Sunday, sending those who aided the Western allies in the war on terror into a state of panic.
Miller, who went to work for Habitat for Humanity of Madison County after the grants for the Ball State program were used up, has been keeping in touch with her Afghan friends through social media. She’s careful about sharing their posts and photos for fear of government retribution, especially under a new regime known from prior experience for its brutality.
“These are real people with real families. It’s easy for us to see these nameless people out there,” she said. “They’re different, but in many ways, they’re just like us. They’re men and women who have children and want safety for themselves and their families.”
In an effort to help, Miller has tried to use her connections but has been frustrated. She expressed a little guilt for not starting earlier to try to help her friends get out of Afghanistan.
“It’s hard to know whom to talk to because so many of the embassy folks have pulled out already,” she said. “I think everyone was shocked at the speed that the Taliban took over. I thought we’d have a couple of months.”
Miller said she’s concerned about the Afghan women she knows because many don’t have Internet and can’t go to Internet cafes.
She is especially concerned about one woman who has no living male relatives, a problem in a regime that previously did not allow women to go out in public unaccompanied.
“If the Taliban goes back to not letting women leave the house without a male relative, what is she going to do?”
Pistole, deputy director of the FBI from 2004 to 2010, said there’s never really a good time to pull out of a war in which there has been no winner. But like Miller, he was surprised at the quick rise to power of the Taliban as the U.S. called back its military troops.
“I think it affirms the president’s decision because it seems the only thing holding the Taliban back was the U.S. presence.”
Though he feels for the people of Afghanistan, Pistole said the real mission, which was to capture Osama bin Laden and shut down al Qaeda, was accomplished a long time ago.
“Is this going to be a never-ending war, or are we going to make a decision as a country to put an end to this now?” he said. “I think where we get in trouble is where we try to instill a democracy in a whole different world of tribal loyalties, culture and faith.”
Pistole, who maintains a security clearance, describes the Taliban as more a nationalist rather than terrorist group. He does not believe it represents a direct threat to U.S. security. Its members, as growers and importers of heroin, do represent something of a threat to American society. The Taliban uses funds from the heroin trade for support.
“I don’t see the Taliban as either a current or emerging terrorist threat to U.S. interests," Pistole said. "They never plotted terrorist acts against the U.S.”
