Indiana House Republicans have tapped the architect of the GOP’s national redistricting strategy to advise them as they redraw the state’s congressional and legislative maps — the latest sign that their playbook in 2021 will follow the one that in 2011 set the stage for a decade of overwhelming legislative control.
Jason Torchinsky is the senior adviser and general counsel to the National Republican Redistricting Trust, founded to coordinate the party’s efforts across the country. He represents a related group called Fair Lines America, which opposes independent redistricting commissions.
The involvement of a national party adviser in the state’s redistricting is one example of how Indiana Republicans are following the same strategy that resulted a decade ago in what have been called some of the nation’s most politically skewed state legislative and congressional districts.
In a similar game plan for the once-every-decade redrawing of state legislative and congressional district boundaries, GOP leaders have begun a statewide series of public hearings that started Friday to get public input on map drawing.
The hearings are being touted — as they were in 2011 — as evidence that the redistricting process is transparent. And as in 2011, the hearings will be before the proposed maps are released.
No public hearings are planned for after the GOP maps are released, though Hoosiers may testify before the House and Senate elections committees as the maps move toward final adoption.
The GOP-drawn maps are scheduled to move quickly through the General Assembly within weeks of their release, with the House expected to act first the week of Sept. 20 and the Indiana Senate the next week.
More public awareness?
Even though this year’s redistricting playbook might read like it’s still 2011, a new cast of characters is running the show for the Republicans, who because of their continuing supermajorities in both chambers can approve maps with zero input from Democrats.
But this time, public awareness of the potential impact of redistricting is higher, and advocates for nonpartisan map-drawing, such as All In For Democracy, are better organized.
“The cat is out of the bag, and the public expects something different this time,” said Julia Vaughn, policy director of Common Cause of Indiana, a key player forming Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission, a “multipartisan” group that held its own series of public hearings on redistricting and plans to offer an alternative to the maps proposed by legislators. (The commission is unrelated to The Indiana Citizen, a nonpartisan online news organization.)
State Sen. Karen Tallian of Portage, one of only 11 Democrats in the Senate, is skeptical that greater public pressure will make much difference.
“It’s highly unlikely that a group, any group, in power is going to willingly give it up,” said Tallian, who believes that Republicans already have a good idea of what the new maps will look like.
Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, elected in 2014, leads the Senate Elections Committee, which he took over earlier this year. He was one of three authors of Senate Bill 159 in 2018 to create a nonpartisan commission to draw legislative district boundaries. The bill died without a hearing in the committee.
The leaders of legislative Democrats, who will attempt to make their voices heard from an even weaker position than they held in 2011, include House minority leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, and Senate minority leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis.
Other key Democrats include en. Fady Qaddoura, the only other Democrat on the Senate Elections Committee.
Taylor said Democrats are using political consultant and former state party executive director Tim Henderson to help them with map drawing, as they did in 2011. He will be paid out of the allotment of state money.
In an interview with The Indiana Citizen, GiaQuinta called the process outlined by GOP leaders a sham and outrageous. The next day, GiaQuinta released a letter he had sent to GOP leaders demanding that public hearings be held after the GOP maps are released.
“Without these additional hearings, the redistricting process will not have meaningful public input.”
GiaQuinta declined to say whether Democrats are planning to hire consultants to help them draw their own maps and would not say whether the party would consider legal action to challenge the GOP-drawn maps.
In addition to Vaughn’s group, Women4Change Indiana, formed in 2016, has made nonpartisan redistricting a centerpiece of its advocacy.
The group paid Christopher Warshaw, a George Washington University political science professor, to conduct a first-ever analysis of Indiana’s 2011 redistricting maps. The study found Indiana’s maps were more biased toward Republicans than 95% of all U.S. districting plans (for which data is available) that have been approved over the past half century.
As a political scientist, Warshaw had studied the effect of gerrymandering on states such as Wisconsin and Michigan but looked closely at Indiana’s maps for the first time this year for Women4Change.
He said he was surprised to see such a strong pro-Republican bias in the maps. “In contrast, you actually find that historically, Indiana has had really balanced congressional maps.”
What will businesses do?
What role, if any, that major Indiana-based companies and business organizations play in the map-drawing process remains one of the wildcards.
Stung by the flood of negative national publicity generated by RFRA, some business leaders have taken a more aggressive role in the legislative arena.
Jeff Brantley, senior vice president for political affairs and foundation for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said his organization will analyze the new maps when they’re drawn and share the results with members as it did in 2011. The analysis was not made public a decade ago.
Also unclear is how the public hearings held in the spring by the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission will affect the process. The hearings in each of the state’s nine congressional districts brought out nearly 900 people to comment on the criteria they believe important.
Sen. J.D. Ford, ranking Democrat on the Senate Elections Committee, said the supermajorities that Republicans hold in the state House and Senate, along with the governor’s mansion, leave Democrats with few strategic options. “Our biggest ammo is the public.”
As part of the process, Hoosiers will have several opportunities to draw their own maps and submit them for consideration at locations set up around Indiana by lawmakers or through the Common Cause alliance.
Walker, a member of the GOP caucus working on the new maps, said he wants to understand the criteria Hoosiers use to create their own maps, which will help him understand the priorities.
Before the final vote, Women4Change will have Warshaw analyze the maps for evidence of gerrymandering. The question is whether his report or the input of Hoosiers through public hearings or testimony before elections committees will make a difference in the outcome.
