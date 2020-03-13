5 Years Ago — 2015
10 Years Ago — 2010
25 Years Ago — 1995
March 15 — A Madison County company burned out in the Al-Man Industrial Complex fire last September is back in business, thanks to help from the county’s revolving loan fund. The Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a $100,000 loan for Tre Paper Co., which has moved from Alexandria to Anderson. The company remaining in business preserves 12 jobs with a possible addition of five new hires.
March 19 — Silence, disappointment but ultimately pride gripped Alexandria basketball fans Saturday afternoon as their wondrous basketball season came to a sudden end. Labeled an unknown and a Cinderella team by some, the Tigers gained respect from all corners before falling to New Castle, 81-74, in overtime in the Indianapolis Semistate.
50 Years Ago — 1970
March 18 — A snowballing “30 and Out” program reached area members of the United Auto Workers full force Tuesday when upwards of 100 delegates representing Region 3 converged on the Local 662 Union Hall during a two-day conference. Chairman of the group within the UAW promoting the early retirement program, Jack Wagner said that “30 and Out” is not only spreading throughout the UAW nationally, but to other unions as well.
March 19 — Penn Central Railroad’s latest move to end passenger train service will affect 21 Hoosier cities, including Anderson, unless the U.S. Interstate Commerce Commission orders the company to continue service. Anderson would be affected by the proposed end of Trains 315 and 316, which constitute one round trip daily between Cleveland and Indianapolis. Other Indiana cities on the same route include Muncie and Union City.
100 Years Ago — 1920
March 13 — The city has ordered another garbage wagon to supplant the one demolished when struck by a Big Four train Tuesday, killing two horses. The wagons cost $535 each. The city will enter a claim against the Big Four company.
March 16 — County Auditor Hardie reported yesterday that eleven of fourteen townships have reported the collection spring 1919 of $10,790 in dog taxes and disbursements for damages caused by dogs of $1,654. The surplus will be added to the county treasury.
From the 1800s
March 10, 1895 — Friday night there was but one case of diphtheria reported in the city. Since that time three new cases have developed, and the yellow cards are displayed at the houses invaded by the dreaded disease. Physicians were hopeful that the scourge had entirely disappeared form the city, for it is one they dislike much to treat.
March 14, 1895 — The Seymour bloodhounds are doing a land office business in this county. They were called to this city again at midnight and will be here this morning at sunrise to be put on the track of thieves that entered Abe Stohler’s house near Ovid last night and took everything in site, not even sparing the cupboard.
