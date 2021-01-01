Restaurateur serves community from unique pulpit

The Pittt Barbeque and Grill on the Point is a safe space for residents of Madison County, but the restaurant is special because of the person who created it, Bill Watson.
Watson has many connections throughout the community, but one of his most recently developed relationships is with the Rev. Doyle Moore. Together they donated more than 1,000 meals to first responders, proving that one does not have to be in a church to spread love and understanding.
“I became an ordained minister 10 years ago, but I work in my ministry at The Pittt,” Watson said. “The three t’s in the name of my restaurant are purposeful. This is my pulpit, and the three t’s stand for the Trinity. I aim to bring the community truth and a Christian perspective.”
While Watson values his ability to serve, he also likes to thank others for their service. Every month he picks one business or organization and thanks them for their service to Anderson by treating them to lunch or a fundraising opportunity.
However, Watson gives the community more than food. He has also been an active voice in the Black community during the recent social justice movement and long before.
“I am not just a supporter for the Black community. I support the community as a whole,” said Watson. “Every month we give to the United Way because they are the central organization that supports everyone.”
Watson enjoys donating his time and money, but one of his goals is to be the mayor. While he does not believe now is the time to pursue that dream, in the future he believes he would be a great cheerleader for Anderson and can give the community support in difficult times just as he has done in the past.
“He has a proven track record of helping and giving back to his community,” said Moore. “You can’t take away facts, and the facts are he has helped this community through donating food, money, time and service.”
While Watson has many admirable characteristics, perhaps the trait most admired is his ability to serve with a humble attitude.