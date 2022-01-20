ANDERSON, Ind. — Growing up albino, James Morehead was told he was too white to be black and too black to be white.
Decades later, he's helping children with albinism — a hereditary inability to produce melanin, which gives skin its pigmentation — through a children's book, "The Brightest Star," he co-authored with his daughter, Andrea Morehead. The book was released Jan. 12.
“I know there are lots of albinos out there, and we want to encourage others who, like myself, have gone through a certain amount of trauma in life, trying to deal with the society that is not always friendly,” Morehead explained.
The book focuses on themes of compassion, kindness, love, anti-bullying, belief in God and self-worth.
The Moreheads want the book to show how much James has accomplished, so that children with albinism know that people like them can be successful.
“That’s really what the book is about, is letting kids know it doesn’t matter what you look like … whatever your dreams are, you can be successful if you believe in yourself,” Andrea said.
Her father was an Anderson University, Indiana, speech and theater professor for 32 years and is now senior pastor of Pasadena Heights Church of God in Indianapolis. Andrea is a former Indianapolis TV newscaster.
Despite his professional and personal accomplishments, Morehead still bears the scars of living in a world where albinism isn't always accepted or understood.
When he was in fourth grade, he overheard his teacher chatting with other teachers. They were discussing how they didn’t think James would amount to anything and that he wouldn’t graduate elementary school.
“I sat there with tears in my eyes … I heard this voice, and this voice said to me, 'I created you, and I don’t create junk,'” James recalled. “That was the beginning of me feeling good about myself.”
As Morehead grew older, he became interested in theater. He discovered that once he was on stage, he didn’t have to be himself; he could take on the life of the characters.
“He wanted to go and be an actor in New York City on Broadway. That was his lifelong dream,” Andrea said.
However his wife, Norma Jean, was pregnant with Andrea. So they settled down. They’ve been married 52 years now.
“We grew up in the South at a time when segregation was the call of the day,” Morehead said. “For me to have married an African American woman was really a shock.”
The pair would have to explain constantly that he was African American. People assumed they were an interracial couple.
During his years as a professor, Morehead would tell his students, “Don’t see me by my color or lack of it, but if you need to know who I am from a cultural perspective, I’m African American.”
People with albinism are looked down upon because they aren’t normal, Morehead said. However, he learned a long time ago that “normal is only a dial on a dryer.”
Marvin Jones III, an albino American rapper and actor, wrote the forward to “The Brightest Star.”
The book is available on Amazon. Andrea said they hope to get it into retail chains such as Barnes and Noble and Walmart soon.
Meanwhile, Morehead is in the midst of writing his autobiography, “Life in the Spotlight.”
“I’ve been in the spotlight all my life, whether I wanted to be or not,” James said. “I’ve learned to adjust to it and almost even welcome it. I welcome the opportunity to let people know that I have been blessed by almighty God.”
