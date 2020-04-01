I took a staycation for a couple of days last week. In other words, I went by myself and stayed in an old rustic cabin alone. The fishing was not good, but I had a very unique experience.
Thursday evening, I tried my best to catch one of the big elusive crappies that swim this 12-acre lake. With no entertainment on my end of the line, I switched to casting for bass at dusk.
It is always a pleasure to be outdoors at sunset. This evening, I had company. A blond duck, that I cannot identify, showed up last November and was still here. I think it may be half-domestic. I’ve never seen this ugly duckling fly. The duck is either curious or lonely -- much like the old man in the boat. It does a loop around my boat.
This lake has an over-abundance of bass. I feel no guilt in keeping the three I caught.
The only thing I could add to the pleasure of staying in this cabin is an overnight thunderstorm. I got one about 3 a.m. A cold chill went down my spine as heavy rain pelted the tin roof. I pulled my blanket up tight to my chin and dosed off.
It was still raining at first light, so I went to town for breakfast. Just before my turn off the highway, I saw something that made me go straight. It was a flock of wild turkeys in a picked cornfield close to the road.
I drove a couple of houses down the road, pulled in the drive and put my phone camera on video mode. There was still a light rain when I rolled down the window and began recording. There were 16 birds in the flock. Among them, a couple of long beards I would like to see again on opening day.
I began fishing from a jon boat made more comfortable by sitting on my firm rubber-type turkey seat. Bluegill was my specie of choice, and I could not find any.
“Perhaps, they are in the warm shallows on the upper end,” I mused.
As I headed in that direction, the duck and six Canada geese were having a fit about something. It was like a distressed rambling or cry. I talk goose, turkey and a lot of other critter languages. I started a conversation.
For some reason, it seemed like I was a welcome sight. Then, out of the sky, an eagle swooped down like a dive bomber. The waterfowl took evasive action and the bald one missed its mark. I wonder if perhaps the eagle was trying to get one of the geese to take flight, but they knew better.
The young eagle sat in a tree and watch me. He took one more shot at the geese and failed once more. Again, the eagle took perch. It was then that I moved much closer to the flock.
After about 20 minutes, the eagle flew off toward White River. I hope he found something to eat. It would have been sad to see this majestic predator take out one of the geese, but that is nature. During this life and death struggle, I had a front-row seat.
I fished hard for two fish. While leaving, I wondered if I would ever see the little duck again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.