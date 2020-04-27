When we ask someone these days, "How are you doing?" it seems like an empty salutation, doesn’t it?
None of us are doing well.
Many are sick or have lost loved ones. Millions are out of work, businesses are struggling with maintaining operations during this new normal, theaters and sports arenas sit empty and most of us are dealing with a prolonged case of cabin fever.
None of us are doing well, but some of us are doing good.
Good as in, good work in their communities.
This is certainly true of our first responders, the medical professionals who are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic on a daily basis and the essential employees who are keeping our grocery store shelves stocked and prescriptions filled.
Whether they wish to be referred to as such, these folks are all heroes. And while the phrase “Not all heroes wear capes” is certainly accurate here, it is also true heroes do not get paid nearly enough.
Having said that, let me tell you about my friend, Dena Jenkins, of Pendleton.
I first met Dena in person several years ago in Huntington. I was there to cover the Pendleton Heights volleyball team at an invitational, and she was rooting for her daughter, Michelle Merryman, a key player for the team.
Dena is a single mom and a PH sports fanatic. Three of her children played for the Arabians, including track, soccer, cheerleading and, as mentioned, volleyball.
She has supported me in my coverage both here and at my previous position with the Times-Post, something I’ve always appreciated. Dena has always been very candid with me, including the time I got a piece of information in a soccer story incorrect.
She let me know about the error, and that was a lesson I’ve never forgotten and have always appreciated.
When the games resume this fall (we hope), she'll be back out there, rooting on the Arabians. There's no doubt about that. I'll look forward to seeing her at the soccer pitch, where two of her kids competed for PH, or at a volleyball or basketball game.
But, during this current crisis, she has taken up a much bigger cause than correcting my goof ups or cheering on her favorite teams.
When things started shutting down, Dena founded a group on Facebook dedicated to helping the residents of Pendleton who might be in need.
Through this group, which now has nearly 1,000 members, she has helped make sure people get the supplies they need, whether that means toilet paper, cleaning materials, food or masks.
She has mobilized others in the community to help find supplies, wherever they can be found and has organized drop-offs for shut-ins. She has helped mothers who are laid off from work to get diapers and formula for their babies, even finding someone to build a crib for an expectant mother.
She keeps the community notified of which churches or schools are providing prepared meals or when Second Harvest Food Bank is distributing food.
She goes shopping, gathering supplies that have been requested. When a store gets a new shipment of supplies, like hand sanitizer, the group’s page has become a hub where members can share the information and prices.
For the high-school students, she has helped with the delivery of senior yard signs.
There are farmers who post when they are willing to donate eggs and people who are just willing to stop by the elderly to safely say hello.
Oh, and do not post your political feelings on this group’s page. She won’t tolerate it. She has her own beliefs, but that’s not what she’s doing here. This is about helping people.
What has been inspiring to see while following the group’s posts on a daily basis is just how many others have followed Dena’s lead. People are jumping in to help in whatever way they can, no matter how small or large their contributions may seem.
She doesn’t know I’m writing this, and she may not be happy about it. She didn’t start this movement for her own recognition.
That’s why she’s a hero.
