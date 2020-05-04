Finally, a glimmering ray of hope for the sports world.
At least, for the Indiana portion of that world.
Amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Governor Eric Holcomb revealed the state’s five-stage plan for reopening the state Friday, which includes a gradual ramp up to resuming sports.
Certainly there was a great deal of excitement over the plan as restaurants, hair salons and retail stores can begin slowly allowing customers on the premises over the coming weeks and months.
And, according to the plan, sports remain shut down until Stage 4, which begins June 13. At that time, large venues may reopen provided they are honoring social distancing guidelines and screening employees daily. Facial coverings will still be recommended.
This would indicate to me that mid-June is the earliest the NBA season could resume, unless the Pacers are playing the remainder of their schedule and the playoffs outside the state.
The key dates for high school sports are June 30 and July 4.
All schools (K-12) are to remain closed through June 30, with all activities canceled. This certainly wipes out any summer basketball or volleyball activities as well as limiting spring and summer football workouts.
July 4 is the day Stage 5 begins. At that time, sports events, fairs and festivals may resume, including the Indiana State Fair where the required social distancing guidelines will be tough to continue. Employees at the venues are to be screened daily and face coverings will go from being recommended to optional.
This also is perfect timing for IHSAA sports as well, as the summer moratorium ends July 5, a Sunday.
Great, good. We’ll have sports.
Not so fast.
During this stage, the plan states the “resumption of K-12 activities is to be determined.”
If, at that time, it is not deemed safe for schools to return, sports cannot resume either.
So how do we get there? How will we see Friday night lights, kills on the volleyball court or runners trudging through their cross country courses?
The way I see it, one of three events is going to have to happen.
The first two won’t. The virus, as far as I know, cannot read a calendar or a map, so it will not have any respect for these dates nor will it think twice about crossing a county line. This is important to remember because the plan is set up on a county by county basis.
During a conversation I had with one coach when the plan was revealed, the logistics could cause problems if an opponent is from a county where the plan hasn’t worked and they are on a different timeline than, say, Madison County.
This means the third will absolutely have to happen.
We are going to have to continue the social distancing guidelines that have kept this disaster from being an even worse outbreak here than it already is.
If we keep flattening the curve, as appears to be happening in the Hoosier state, we can get there.
But I’m worried too many will view the governor’s announcement as an automatic green light or “all clear” to go about life as we had prior to COVID-19.
It isn’t either of those. This plan is a window through which we can see the goal and a possible road to that destination we all want to reach.
I know times are tough, I know businesses and individuals are struggling. Things are no different here at The Herald Bulletin, as the public learned Sunday.
But, if we see the governor’s plan and the improving weather as reason enough to relax the guidelines and try to go back to the way it was, things could get far, far worse.
We need to continue with the prescribed precautions. Not just for us, but for our neighbors, our families and — as a result -- our sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.