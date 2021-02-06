Choosing a pet is an exciting and exhilarating process. Cat or dog? Guinea pig, parrot, ferret or snake? The choices for a pet are as diverse as we humans are. Choosing a pet also means considering the long-term commitment to care for an animal who gives so much to us.
One of the elements of that commitment includes taking into consideration your pet’s end of life. Some of our pets remain with us for 10, 12, 15 or more years. And what happens to them when they die is something we must think about eventually.
Whether your pet dies at home or in your veterinarian’s office, there are services available for meeting your pet’s final needs. Working with your veterinarian or the pet cremation service of your choice you will have options for cremation and burial. You can decide the next steps that will reflect and honor your relationship with your pet companion.
The compassionate options available provide final care for your pet as well as solace and comfort to you too. Did you know that you can work closely with your veterinarian to consider what your pet needs as he or she ages?
That collaboration can include the ultimate planning – staying aware of your pet’s needs as they age and making difficult decisions about euthanasia when the time comes. Your veterinarian can offer insights into these difficult decisions and can come to your home or provide you and your pet a quiet and thoughtful experience when it is time to say goodbye.
What is pet cremation all about?
If you choose to have your pet cremated after death, there are two options. Communal cremation means that your pet will be cremated with other pets in the cremation chamber. Families that choose this option generally agree to having their pet’s ashes buried in a communal pet burial site.
Private cremation means your pet will be the only one in the cremation chamber. After cremation, your pet’s ashes will be returned to you in a decorative box or an urn. Many people find it comforting to keep their pet’s ashes as a reminder of their loving companionship.
There are other resources available for honoring and remembering your pet too. For example, a footprint made prior to cremation. These keepsakes will be returned to you whether you have your pet privately or communally cremated. Some families also choose to use those footprints for the making of more permanent keepsakes. Your cremation provider can make you aware of other ways to make memories around your pet’s life.
Finally, like funeral homes, pet cremation providers offer grief support resources after the loss of a pet. You may find these helpful in understanding your feelings after a pet’s death. Pets are such an integral part of our everyday lives because we love them. When they die, we may feel their absence deeply. The grief of losing a pet is very real. Be gentle with yourself if you are going through a pet loss.
Loyal and True Pet Cremation Services provides all of these cremation options including a grief support group meeting the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Carriage House, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
