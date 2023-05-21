FOURSOME
A.J. Foyt Enterprises' Benjamin Pedersen leads this year's rookie class, qualifying 11th on the starting grid. Juncos Hollinger Racing's Agustin Canapino leads rookies in points this season, ranking 19th with 56. Dale Coyne Racing's Sting Ray Robb is 26th with 42 points, and Pedersen is 27th with 40 points.
The fourth rookie in the field -- Abel Motorsports' RC Enerson -- is making his season debut.
WAIT TIL NEXT YEAR
2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson made an appearance at IMS during practice this week and is expected to make his Indy 500 debut next year for Arrow McLaren.