Safety Board opts not to terminate three APD officers

The Anderson Board of Public Safety during the past year decided that three police officers who were facing termination should face other disciplinary measures instead.
Police Chief Jake Brown sought termination of officers Brandon Reynolds, Tyray Wilson and Taylor Sanderson during the year.
The Safety Board determined that all three should not be terminated but they served various lengths of time on suspension without pay.
In the midst of the national debate on the use of force by law enforcement officers, resident Spencer Nice alleged that Reynolds and officer Ashley Gravely used excessive force during his June 13 arrest.
A video was alleged to have shown Reynolds using a chokehold on Nice at the time of his arrest.
Since then, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Brown have banned the use of chokeholds by police unless there is the threat of death or serious bodily injury.
The Safety Board determined that Reynolds didn’t violate the department’s code of conduct or the improper use of force.
It was determined that allegations against Gravely were unfounded.
In response to the incident, the Broderick administration, following approval by the Safety Board, has purchased body cameras for all APD officers and new computers for their vehicles.
The equipment is expected to be in use early next year. The city is using $1,950,000 received through the federal CARES Act as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to pay for the equipment.
The Safety Board voted to discipline Wilson to a 90-day suspension without pay after it was determined that he drove his patrol car while intoxicated in July.
Sanderson was placed on unpaid administrative leave after a dispatcher with Madison County alleged he inappropriately touched her in 2019.
The Safety Board decided this month that Sanderson was guilty of conduct unbecoming an officer and disciplined him to time served on administrative leave without pay.
Allegations of immoral conduct, conduct injurious to the public welfare and violation of departmental rules were not sustained by the evidence, the board determined.