Sunday, July 16 

Food Concessions Open Noon

Swine Show 9 a.m.

4-H Building, Exhibit Hall Open 3 – 6 p.m.

Prizes From The Sky 4 - 4:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony 5 p.m.

With Musical Guest Scotty Zion, today’s Elvis

Swine Championship Drive 6 p.m.

Monday, July 17th

Mini 4-H Poultry Check-In 8 - 8:30 a.m.

Poultry Poster and Project Judging 8:30 a.m.

Mini 4-H Poultry Judging 9 a.m.

Poultry and Pigeon Show and Showmanship.

4-H Building, Exhibit Hall Open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Food Concessions Open Noon

Beef Show 1 p.m.

Kissel Entertainment Amusements 5 p.m. - Close

Live Music: The Bulldogs (50'S, 60'S, & 70'S) 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18th

Animal Education Center In North Barn 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Rabbit Show 9 a.m.

4-H Building, Exhibit Hall Open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Food Concessions Open Noon

Dairy Show 4:30 p.m.

Kissel Entertainment Amusements 5 p.m. - Close

Horse & Pony Jr/Sr Ambassador Awards 6 p.m.

Horse & Pony Arena

Madison County Extension Homemakers Food Auction 6 p.m.

Exhibit Hall

Sheep Championship Drive 6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Cook & Belle 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19th

Animal Education Center In North Barn 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Goat Show 9 a.m.

4-H Building, Exhibit Hall Open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Food Concessions Open Noon

Rabbit And Poultry Members 4 p.m.

Goat Championship Drive 5 p.m.

Kissel Entertainment Amusements 5 p.m. - Close

Live Music: Seth Cook 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 20th

Animal Education Center In North Barn 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

4-H Building, Exhibit Hall Open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

4-H Tractor Operator Skills Contest 9:30 a.m.

East Parking Lot

Food Concessions Open Noon

4-H Horse And Pony BARN SET-UP ONLY 1 p.m.

No animals or trailers.

4-H Supreme Showmanship Contest 3 p.m.

Show Arena

4-H Livestock Auction 4:30 p.m.

Show Arena

Kissel Entertainment Amusements 5 p.m. - Close

Llamas/Alpacas Admitted TBD

Live Music: Woody Wright 7:30 – 9 p.m.

4-H Horse And Pony Animals Admitted 11 p.m.

11:00 PM due to Livestock Sale Traffic

Friday, July 21st

Animal Education Center In North Barn 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

4-H Horse And Pony Show 9 a.m.

Horse Arena

4-H Llama And Alpaca “Fun” Show 10 a.m.

Show Arena

Food Concessions Open Noon

Kissel Entertainment Amusements 5 p.m. - Close

Live Music: CRUSH 7:30 - 9 p.m.

Bon Jovi Tribute Band

Saturday, July 22nd

Animal Education Center In North Barn 9a.m. – 8 p.m.

4-H Horse And Pony Show Continues 9 a.m.

Horse Arena

Essential Senior Health & Living Lunchen 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

4-H Llama And Alpaca Show TBD

Show Arena; Released following show

Larry Maynard Memorial Car Show 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Food Concessions Open Noon

Kissel Entertainment Amusements 5 p.m. - Close

Live Music: She Loves Horses 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Tom Petty Tribute Band

Tags

Trending Video