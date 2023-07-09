Sunday, July 16
Food Concessions Open Noon
Swine Show 9 a.m.
4-H Building, Exhibit Hall Open 3 – 6 p.m.
Prizes From The Sky 4 - 4:30 p.m.
Opening Ceremony 5 p.m.
With Musical Guest Scotty Zion, today’s Elvis
Swine Championship Drive 6 p.m.
Monday, July 17th
Mini 4-H Poultry Check-In 8 - 8:30 a.m.
Poultry Poster and Project Judging 8:30 a.m.
Mini 4-H Poultry Judging 9 a.m.
Poultry and Pigeon Show and Showmanship.
4-H Building, Exhibit Hall Open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Food Concessions Open Noon
Beef Show 1 p.m.
Kissel Entertainment Amusements 5 p.m. - Close
Live Music: The Bulldogs (50'S, 60'S, & 70'S) 7:30 – 9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18th
Animal Education Center In North Barn 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Rabbit Show 9 a.m.
4-H Building, Exhibit Hall Open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Food Concessions Open Noon
Dairy Show 4:30 p.m.
Kissel Entertainment Amusements 5 p.m. - Close
Horse & Pony Jr/Sr Ambassador Awards 6 p.m.
Horse & Pony Arena
Madison County Extension Homemakers Food Auction 6 p.m.
Exhibit Hall
Sheep Championship Drive 6:30 p.m.
Live Music: Cook & Belle 7:30 – 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19th
Animal Education Center In North Barn 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Goat Show 9 a.m.
4-H Building, Exhibit Hall Open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Food Concessions Open Noon
Rabbit And Poultry Members 4 p.m.
Goat Championship Drive 5 p.m.
Kissel Entertainment Amusements 5 p.m. - Close
Live Music: Seth Cook 7:30 – 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 20th
Animal Education Center In North Barn 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
4-H Building, Exhibit Hall Open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
4-H Tractor Operator Skills Contest 9:30 a.m.
East Parking Lot
Food Concessions Open Noon
4-H Horse And Pony BARN SET-UP ONLY 1 p.m.
No animals or trailers.
4-H Supreme Showmanship Contest 3 p.m.
Show Arena
4-H Livestock Auction 4:30 p.m.
Show Arena
Kissel Entertainment Amusements 5 p.m. - Close
Llamas/Alpacas Admitted TBD
Live Music: Woody Wright 7:30 – 9 p.m.
4-H Horse And Pony Animals Admitted 11 p.m.
11:00 PM due to Livestock Sale Traffic
Friday, July 21st
Animal Education Center In North Barn 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
4-H Horse And Pony Show 9 a.m.
Horse Arena
4-H Llama And Alpaca “Fun” Show 10 a.m.
Show Arena
Food Concessions Open Noon
Kissel Entertainment Amusements 5 p.m. - Close
Live Music: CRUSH 7:30 - 9 p.m.
Bon Jovi Tribute Band
Saturday, July 22nd
Animal Education Center In North Barn 9a.m. – 8 p.m.
4-H Horse And Pony Show Continues 9 a.m.
Horse Arena
Essential Senior Health & Living Lunchen 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4-H Llama And Alpaca Show TBD
Show Arena; Released following show
Larry Maynard Memorial Car Show 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Food Concessions Open Noon
Kissel Entertainment Amusements 5 p.m. - Close
Live Music: She Loves Horses 7:30 – 9 p.m.
Tom Petty Tribute Band