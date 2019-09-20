SUMMITVILLE – Three local firefighters allege Bruce Stanley, a member of the Madison-Grant United School Corp. Board of Trustees, ordered them to tell bus driver James R. Sizelove to keep his mouth shut about the reconfiguration that is expected to be put to a vote on Monday.
About a month ago, Summitville firefighters Coby Huggins, Justin Holtzman and Brice Wilson were standing outside the Circle K store when Bruce Stanley, a member of the Board of Trustees, got out of his car and started toward them across the street.
According to the firefighters, Stanley angrily demanded they tell Chief James “Randy” Sizelove, a bus driver for the district who has criticized a controversial plan to reconfigure the grade schools, to keep his mouth shut. Stanley then said he was going to look for Sizelove at his house.
Stanley denies he was angry or made demands.
But Huggins said Stanley was so mad he was shaking.
"He pulled up in his car, and even before he got across the street, he said, 'Where's Sizelove? I want a piece of his ass,'" he said.
Wilson said the firefighters really had no idea what was going on.
“It really threw us off. We were almost kind of dumbfounded,” he said. “The thing is, it was nothing to concern us. That was a personal matter between those two.”
Stanley's demeanor, Wilson said, is not what one would expect from an elected official.
“I didn’t like how he was pointing his finger at us and putting the blame on Randy,” Wilson said. “I think it was aggressive, and I think it was uncalled for. You can’t do certain things out in the public, even when you’re mad.”
Stanley said he only asked whether they knew where Sizelove was.
“And then I asked them to let him know, to please, tell him that the reconfiguration was not a done deal and that we had not changed the bus routes because of the reconfiguration. We changed the bus routes so the children did not need to cross the street,” he said. “I was trying to head a lot of things off before it got ugly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.