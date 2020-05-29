PENDLETON — As the days went by and it became clearer that Jenna Blackwell wouldn’t have the typical high school senior year experience, her mother started thinking of morale-boosting alternatives.
Pam Blackwell, whose two older daughters had graduated from Pendleton Heights, felt Jenna’s loss acutely.
“I’ve got a senior. Prom’s gone. Graduation is gone. All the fun is gone,” she said. “This last quarter is the most fun time you have in school, but boom, now it’s gone. It’s hard when you are the youngest and see everything they’ve done, and it doesn’t come to fruition for you.”
Eventually, Blackwell came up with the idea of coordinating with other parents of seniors for yard signs families could buy.
“I thought, ‘I probably could get 10 people to do it,’” she said.
After putting out a call on social media, that first order of $10 signs made quickly grew to 120.
Blackwell’s project is one of many ways, including personal visits to students and yard signs telling them they’re missed, that Madison County teachers and school staff have made surviving the pandemic bearable.
Her project is one of many in communities throughout the county that acknowledge the unique circumstances of the Class of 2020.
A study hall manager at Pendleton Heights Middle School and a substitute teacher at the high school, Blackwell had worked with Pendleton-based Kreative Marketing after meeting owner Jason Kistler’s children in class and gave him a call.
“He has supported the schools through different things,” she said. “I thought if I can send some business his way, that’s all the better for him.”
Pendleton Heights High School Principal Connie Rickert said the school is lucky to have Blackwell around as a substitute teacher and that this project is great for the morale of the students.
“She is always concerned about the students’ well-being and reaches out to make each and every one feel important, providing an attentive ear when they need someone to listen,” Rickert said of Blackwell.
“When schools closed, she acted no differently. She reached out to community members to recognize seniors and worked with local businesses to provide signs in their yard to make the Class of 2020 feel special.”
For a company that attracts clients primarily by word-of-mouth, Kistler said, the sign project has been an important part of keeping his business afloat during the pandemic. He also has done projects for the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township in Marion County and for clients as far away as California.
“It was a catalyst that really moved our name around a lot,” he said of the project. “All these parents were left with trying to figure out what they were going to do. We were at the right time and the right place with this. It really just took off. It kind of exploded in multiple directions.”
The popularity of the signs has led to clients seeking graduation banners from Kistler.
The graduation signs also led to Kreative Marketing marking hero signs honoring essential workers of the pandemic. For every sign sold, $2 is donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.
The signs could become a new tradition, even if public gatherings eventually are able to return to normal, he said.
“This year was such an easy sell in a sense because the parents didn’t know what they were going to do, and everybody was looking for a way to celebrate,” he explained. “These yard signs were so affordable, it was just a yes, for most people. I think there will be some carryover to next year because I think it will be a big hit.”
