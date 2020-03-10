The class tournament has ruined Indiana high school basketball: So goes the refrain of many longtime fans of Hoosier Hysteria.
That attitude is reflected in the initial results of an Indiana high school hoops fan survey, posted on the websites of a dozen newspapers around the state.
You don’t have to study survey responses to know that many Hoosiers are still bitter about the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s decision to transform the traditional tournament, which had all schools regardless of enrollment size playing in the same postseason playoff. Beginning in 1998, the tournament was divided into classes based on school size, and it has remained that way since.
The advent of class basketball accelerated the decline in fan attendance of the state tournament. But that fact alone doesn’t tell the complete story about the state of Hoosier Hysteria.
That’s why journalists from the 12 Indiana newspapers — based in Anderson, Batesville, Goshen, Greensburg, Jeffersonville, Kokomo, Lebanon, Logansport, Rushville, Terre Haute, Washington and Zionsville — have been hard at work on a special series called “Hoops in the Hoosier State: A Game Changed.”
The series is divided into four portions, with the first released for publication this weekend and the other parts coming throughout March and early April.
Part I examines the decline in fan attendance, Part II looks at player participation levels; Part III focuses on the future of the game, and the series conclusion shines light on girls high school basketball in Indiana.
Our reporting debunks the raw conclusion that class basketball “ruined” Hoosier Hysteria. More accurately, class basketball — in combination with advances in technology, the rise of offseason youth sports and a host of other factors — has changed the game and altered the spectacle of Hoosier Hysteria.
While many former hotbeds of the sport have cooled under class basketball, the game is red-hot in many other parts of the state.
I attended three boys basketball sectionals — Class 2A at Manchester, Class 2A at Alexandria and Class A at Wes-Del — last week and talked class basketball with about a dozen fans.
Crowds at the three sectionals ranged from robust (at Alexandria) to smaller than expected (at Manchester) to impressive for small schools (at Wes-Del).
Many of the fans I talked to had followed former large-school powerhouses such as Anderson and Muncie Central but had since switched allegiance to one of the smaller schools. In most cases, they were critical of the class tournament, believing it had destroyed something special for fans of larger schools and other fans who rooted for small-school underdogs and hoped for a repeat of the Milan Miracle of 1954.
But when pressed further, most of the fans I interviewed acknowledged that the class tournament had created realistic opportunities and engendered excitement at smaller schools. Some even grudgingly agreed that class basketball is fairer than the traditional tournament.
Our special series might change your mind about class basketball. At the least, it will help you better understand the changing dynamics of our state’s love affair with high school hoops.
