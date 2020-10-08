FOOTBALL

Class 5A Sectional 11

Fort Wayne Northrop at Fort Wayne North Side, 7 p.m., Oct. 30

Anderson at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 7 p.m., Oct. 30

Class 4A Sectional 21

Mount Vernon at Richmond, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

New Castle at Shelbyville, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Connersville at Muncie Central, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Class 2A Sectional 36

Alexandria at Eastern, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Lapel at Frankton, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Tipton at Elwood, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Blackford at Eastbrook, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Class 2A Sectional 38

Heritage Christian at Winchester, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Scecina at Centerville, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Northeastern at Heritage Christian-Winchester winner, 7 p.m., Oct. 30

Class 1A Sectional 43

Tri-Central at Wes-Del, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Union City at South Adams, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Monroe Central at Taylor, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

Madison-Grant at Tri-Central-Wes-Del winner, 7 p.m., Oct. 30

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A at New Castle

Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central, 6 p.m., Oct. 13

Mount Vernon vs. Anderson, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13

Yorktown vs. Muncie Central, 6 p.m., Oct. 15

New Castle vs. Richmond, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15

Class 2A at Taylor

Blackford vs. Madison-Grant, 7 p.m., Oct. 15

Tipton vs. Taylor, 10 a.m., Oct. 17

Eastbrook vs. Blackford-Madison-Grant winner, noon, Oct. 17

Class 2A at Wapahani

Elwood vs. Frankton, 7 p.m., Oct. 13

Wapahani vs. Lapel, 6 p.m., Oct. 15

Alexandria vs. Winchester, 7 p.m., Oct. 15

Monroe Central vs. Elwood-Frankton winner, 11 a.m., Oct. 17

Class 2A at Eastern Hancock

Shenandoah vs. Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m., Oct. 13

Knightstown vs. Hagerstown, 6 p.m., Oct. 15

Centerville vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15

Union County vs. Shenandoah-Eastern Hancock winner, 11 a.m., Oct. 17

Class 1A at Cowan

Daleville vs. Cowan, 6 p.m., Oct. 15

Wes-Del vs. Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15

Tri-Central vs. Daleville-Cowan winner, 11 a.m., Oct. 17

Liberty Christian vs. Wes-Del-Southern Wells winners, 12:30 p.m., Oct. 17

