FOOTBALL
Class 5A Sectional 11
Fort Wayne Northrop at Fort Wayne North Side, 7 p.m., Oct. 30
Anderson at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 7 p.m., Oct. 30
Class 4A Sectional 21
Mount Vernon at Richmond, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
New Castle at Shelbyville, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Connersville at Muncie Central, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Class 2A Sectional 36
Alexandria at Eastern, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Lapel at Frankton, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Tipton at Elwood, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Blackford at Eastbrook, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Class 2A Sectional 38
Heritage Christian at Winchester, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Scecina at Centerville, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Northeastern at Heritage Christian-Winchester winner, 7 p.m., Oct. 30
Class 1A Sectional 43
Tri-Central at Wes-Del, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Union City at South Adams, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Monroe Central at Taylor, 7 p.m., Oct. 23
Madison-Grant at Tri-Central-Wes-Del winner, 7 p.m., Oct. 30
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A at New Castle
Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central, 6 p.m., Oct. 13
Mount Vernon vs. Anderson, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13
Yorktown vs. Muncie Central, 6 p.m., Oct. 15
New Castle vs. Richmond, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15
Class 2A at Taylor
Blackford vs. Madison-Grant, 7 p.m., Oct. 15
Tipton vs. Taylor, 10 a.m., Oct. 17
Eastbrook vs. Blackford-Madison-Grant winner, noon, Oct. 17
Class 2A at Wapahani
Elwood vs. Frankton, 7 p.m., Oct. 13
Wapahani vs. Lapel, 6 p.m., Oct. 15
Alexandria vs. Winchester, 7 p.m., Oct. 15
Monroe Central vs. Elwood-Frankton winner, 11 a.m., Oct. 17
Class 2A at Eastern Hancock
Shenandoah vs. Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m., Oct. 13
Knightstown vs. Hagerstown, 6 p.m., Oct. 15
Centerville vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15
Union County vs. Shenandoah-Eastern Hancock winner, 11 a.m., Oct. 17
Class 1A at Cowan
Daleville vs. Cowan, 6 p.m., Oct. 15
Wes-Del vs. Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15
Tri-Central vs. Daleville-Cowan winner, 11 a.m., Oct. 17
Liberty Christian vs. Wes-Del-Southern Wells winners, 12:30 p.m., Oct. 17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.