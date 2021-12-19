INDIANAPOLIS – It was a very un-Patriot like performance Saturday night in Indianapolis.
Eight costly penalties, two turnovers and a blocked punt highlighted a 27-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts that snapped a seven-game winning streak and knocked New England out of the AFC’s No. 1 seed.
“Obviously, we didn’t do anything well enough to win,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “We didn’t play well, and we didn’t coach well. Too many penalties, fumbles, interceptions, over 200 yards rushing. We played from behind the whole game, so just nothing (was) really good enough.
“We have to go back to work here, coach and play better next (game). It’s disappointing, but we’ll move on.”
The Patriots (9-5) outgained Indianapolis with 365 total yards to 275 and had 20 first downs to the Colts’ 15.
Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz was flummoxed throughout the game, finishing 5-of-12 for just 57 yards and throwing one touchdown and an interception that helped jumpstart New England’s fourth-quarter rally.
But the Patriots couldn’t stop the one man they needed to corral the most.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor burnished his MVP credentials with 29 carries for 170 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown run with 2:01 remaining that clinched the home team’s victory.
“We just didn’t make the play,” New England safety Devin McCourty said. “He cut back inside of us, and it was what we call four-minute (defense) and everybody down to stop the run. So when you got that, guy breaks one tackle, there’s really no depth to the defense kind of selling out on the run, and he made a good cut.
“Me and (linebacker Dont’a Hightower) have to use each other better and make that play.”
Taylor’s big run snuffed out a Patriots’ rally that steadily gained momentum in the final period.
It started on the first snap of the quarter when rookie quarterback Mac Jones found tight end Hunter Henry for a 12-yard touchdown to cut the Colts’ advantage to 20-7 with 14:55 remaining.
On the ensuing possession, linebacker Jamie Collins tipped a pass over the middle, and McCourty made a diving interception to give New England possession at its own 47-yard line.
Jones marched the Patriots to a third-and-goal at Indianapolis’ 2-yard line, but a false start pushed the snap back to the 7. Under heavy pressure, Jones threw incomplete to Henry in the end zone, and Belichick sent Nick Folk out for a 25-yard field goal that made it 20-10 with 8:57 to play.
It wasn’t the first time New England struggled in the red zone. Trailing 17-0 near the end of the first half, Jones forced a pass to Henry that was intercepted by Colts linebacker Darius Leonard at the 6-yard line.
That led to the Patriots being shut out in the opening two quarters for the first time since 2016. On the first drive of the third quarter, Jones was picked off by linebacker Bobby Okereke on a pass intended for running back Brandon Bolden.
The rookie finished 26-of-45 for 299 yards with two touchdowns and the pair of interceptions.
“I just threw it right to (Leonard),” Jones said. “It was a good play (by him), but unacceptable. You can’t win until you stop from losing. I mean, I handed the ball to the guy. I did that twice, and that hurt us. I thought the defense played pretty well, and I just shot them in the foot myself by giving (the Colts) the short field and giving them the ball.”
After the late field goal, Indianapolis milked more than five minutes off the clock before punting the ball back.
Jones responded with a seven-play, 82-yard drive that included a 43-yard pass to N’Keal Harry and was capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass to Henry that cut the deficit to 20-17 with 2:21 to play.
Henry finished with six catches for 77 yards and the two scores.
“They came ready to play. We didn’t come ready to play,” Henry said. “I mean, that’s a good football team. This is a very meaningful game in December, and we just didn’t come ready to play.”
Belichick elected not to try an onside kick after the touchdown, and the Colts (8-6) took over at their own 31-yard line.
An end-around to wide receiver Ashton Dulin that went for 37 yards in the first quarter was stuffed for a 2-yard gain on first down, and Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich briefly considered throwing the ball on second down.
Instead, he opted to call one more run. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson and backup center Danny Pinter – filling in for Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly, who was out because of an undisclosed personal matter – made key blocks to get Taylor to the second level, and the running back did the rest.
New England has little time to dwell on the loss. The Patriots fell behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoff chase and could also slip behind the Tennessee Titans, pending their result Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But a key showdown against the Buffalo Bills looms Dec. 26 at Gillette Stadium, and that game likely will determine the winner of the AFC East.
“If we don’t handle it well, it’ll be our season,” McCourty said. “I mean, it’s competition. It’s the National Football League. Guys in here have all lost games. We started the season off losing games, so we know what we need to do, and we know how we need to practice against a team we know well.
“Shoot, we were just studying them a few weeks ago. We just have to get ready to go. Put this in the past and keep going and moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.