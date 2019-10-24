I read with great interest Rob Hunt’s column about seeing the emotional ups and downs of seniors playing their final games at tournament time or on Senior Nights.
I too have been moved by that outward presentation of all the moments of the past clashing with the reality of the end of a run.
But I have also experienced a related emotion from a writer’s perspective – a sadness that comes from understanding that you have likely seen an athlete perform for the final time in person.
This weekend presents just such examples. On Friday, Lapel’s Jessi McCurdy begins his final tennis matches ever as part of the Bulldogs team. I hope he has several more matches to play in the state finals and they culminate with his becoming a state champion.
He is deserving of this opportunity because of the hard work and superior amount of talent he has displayed in his four-year prep career. He has been a dominant player, but he has been as classy as he has been dominant.
I can’t recall the number of 6-0, 6-0 wins he’s had. Yet I can’t recall him getting any special enjoyment from victories like that or doing anything to show up his opponent. He also has fit in as one of the team members who never wanted special treatment nor ever held himself above anyone else on the team.
For someone so gifted, he has taken all the plaudits with great humility. It is obvious he has been raised well and his family is, I’m sure, justifiably proud.
On Saturday I will mostly likely see one of my favorite athletes to have graduated from Frankton play one of her final volleyball matches for Anderson University.
Emily Benefiel was always a favorite of mine for many reasons. She played multiple sports, which gave me ample time to see her athletic skills on display. But she also played with an intensity and a team-first attitude that is always refreshing.
Then she capped that all off by going to AU, where I would have some extra years to enjoy watching her play. She has just two more home matches during the regular season. That I get to cover one of those matches Saturday is something I have anticipated all week.
But it has also brought home the fact that I likely won’t ever see her on a volleyball court again and maybe not in any area of competitive athletics.
As I get older, those moments of sadness become more and more telling.
I really feel sorry for coaches in all sports who have to come to grips with that almost every season and especially for parents who eventually see their kids play for the final time.
These emotions are pronounced in the athletes for sure, as Rob so aptly described it earlier this week. But those feelings exist in all who love these sports and these athletes as well.
