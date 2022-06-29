ANDERSON — Indianapolis resident Joshua Treadwell is scheduled to be sentenced for the October 2020 shooting death of Arneshia Fuller.
A Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury found Treadwell, 31, guilty on the murder charge and an enhanced charge of using a deadly weapon.
Judge Andrew Hopper has set sentencing for July 7.
He is facing a possible 45 to 65 years on the murder conviction and up to 20 years on the enhancement charge.
It was the second time this year that Treadwell had gone to trial on the murder charge. A mistrial was declared in March when jurors couldn’t reach a verdict.
Unlike the first trial, Treadwell was not called to testify by defense attorney Cody Cogswell.
The jury deliberated for less than five hours Friday. The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Justine Szostak.
Treadwell said at the time of his arrest that the shooting of Fuller was in self-defense after she pulled a gun on him during an argument in the 1400 block of Forkner Street.
During the trial, jurors heard a recorded call made from the Madison County jail that conflicted with Treadwell’s prior testimony.
In the tape-recorded message played to the jury, Treadwell told a friend a different version.
He said Fuller pulled a handgun, and while the two wrestled for control of the weapon, it went off, shooting Fuller in the chest.
Witnesses said they only heard one shot on the night that Fuller was killed and that she was not in possession of a handgun at the time.
Treadwell and his girlfriend, Brooklyn Parnell, testified that there were several shots fired when Fuller was shot that evening.
According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives determined the shooting was the result of an argument involving Treadwell, Parnell and Fuller that took place two or three months earlier.
A witness told police she was at her residence on Forkner Street when both Fuller and Treadwell arrived.
The woman said Fuller got out of her car and got into an argument with Treadwell.
Treadwell pointed a gun at Fuller and shot her in the chest, the witness said, and then he got back into a car with Parnell and left the scene.
Parnell has been convicted of battery with serious bodily injury and is serving five years in prison.