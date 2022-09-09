Twenty-one years after the attacks of 9/11, the world is an even more complicated and, in some ways, dangerous place for Americans and our system of government
In the days immediately following Sept. 11, 2001, a great outpouring of unity and patriotism followed. That patriotism was quickly tainted by prejudice aimed at Muslims. And this hasn’t gone away.
In 2008, detractors of former President Obama latched onto the lie that he was Muslim or that he was born outside the United States.
Since 2019, critics of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have frequently targeted her Muslim faith and undermined her loyalty to the United States.
In addition to the devastating loss of life, the Sept. 11 attacks dealt a blow to our national consciousness, the aftershocks of which continue to be felt.
More recently, extremists from within sought to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election through deliberate misinformation, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The sowing of division continues with fake news websites that stir people up to anger and even violence.
Programs such as Anderson University’s cybersecurity degree track are evidence of our changing world and the changing face of terrorism that continues to cause division in our country.
If we are to bring opposing sides to a place of rational and thoughtful disagreement, we must confront the ideological roots of fear and division.