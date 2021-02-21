ANDERSON — A September trial date is set for an Anderson man charged with several felony counts of child molest and misconduct.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley informed the state and Jeremiah Short’s attorney, Alexander Newman, that the March 22 trial would have to be rescheduled.
Short, 41, is out of the Madison County Jail on bond on two A felony counts of child molesting, a C felony count of child molesting and a D felony charge of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.
Dudley set the new trial date for Sept. 27.
A co-defendant in the case, Misty Mercer, also out of jail on bond, has a trial date of June 7 in the same court on one A felony count of child molesting, a C felony count of child molesting and a D felony charge of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson police officer Kris Ockomon, the alleged incidents were discovered in 2018 when two girls under the age of 14 said during a forensic interview that Short had performed sexual acts and had them perform sex acts on him.
Mercer, who was married to Short at the time, is alleged in the court documents to have observed the acts and was a participant.
The older girl said when both Short and Mercer would touch her they were touching each other in a sexual manner at the same time.
