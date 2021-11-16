Nov. 24;Daleville;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 27;Blue River;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 3;at University;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 4;Cowan;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10;at Tri;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11;Frankton;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17;at Northeastern;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22;at Anderson;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 6;Henry County Tournament;thru Jan. 8
Jan. 14;Union County;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15;Monroe Central;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21;Wes-Del;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 22;at Eastern Hancock;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28;Heritage Christian;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 3;Smith Academy;7 p.m.
Feb. 5;at Rushville;1:30 p.m.
Feb. 11;at Lapel;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12;Randolph Southern;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15;at Union (Modoc);7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18;Pendleton Heights;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25;at Wapahani;7:30 p.m.
