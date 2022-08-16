SHENANDOAH RAIDERS

Head coach: Jake Stilwell (4-5, second year)

Last year: 4-5

Last five years: 37-19

2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 19, at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26, vs. Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2, vs. Lapel, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9, at North Decatur, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, vs. Wes-Del, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23, at Hagerstown, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30, vs. Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7, at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

SECTIONAL 38 OPPONENTS

Eastern Hancock (5-5 last year)

Heritage Christian (8-1)

Cardinal Ritter (1-10)

Lapel (8-3)

Northeastern (6-5)

Union County (4-5)

Winchester (5-5)

Tags

Trending Video