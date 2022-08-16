SHENANDOAH RAIDERS
Head coach: Jake Stilwell (4-5, second year)
Last year: 4-5
Last five years: 37-19
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19, at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26, vs. Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2, vs. Lapel, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9, at North Decatur, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, vs. Wes-Del, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23, at Hagerstown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30, vs. Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7, at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14, at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
SECTIONAL 38 OPPONENTS
Eastern Hancock (5-5 last year)
Heritage Christian (8-1)
Cardinal Ritter (1-10)
Lapel (8-3)
Northeastern (6-5)
Union County (4-5)
Winchester (5-5)