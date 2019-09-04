MIDDLETOWN — Wednesday’s match was the first this season that Shenandoah had all its volleyball players available at the same time.
The Raiders encountered some kinks at first, but once they got in gear there was no stopping them.
Shenandoah spotted Wes-Del the first set, but powered over the Warriors from there and scored its 11th win of the year, 20-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-7.
While juniors Erikka Hill (20 kills) and Jenna Stewart (11) provided punch up front, the Raiders received an added spark with both senior outside hitter Kara Surguy and junior setter Bridget Lohrey in the lineup together for the first time this year.
Surguy returned after missing last weekend’s Wapahani invitational with an ankle injury, while Lohrey was out for the first week and a half.
“That first (set) was kind of a feel, like they were trying to feel each other out with the new rotation,” Shenandoah coach Josh MacIntyre said. “As you can see, in the second, third and fourth, they started to have a good flow, so it worked for them.”
MacIntyre said having his first seven in the same match makes a difference in the way he wants his team to play, and added Surguy’s leadership is invaluable.
“I’m sure (the ankle) is hurting, but she’s our leader; she’s our best all-around player,” MacIntyre said. “It’s a good flow with her on the court “
Surguy contributed seven kills, including three in the latter part of a second set in which the Raiders (11-3, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Conference) were in complete control.
Meanwhile, Hill was already in peak form, with six kills in the opening set and five in set 2. The reigning state shot put champion leads the team with nearly five kills per set.
Hill helped break open a tight third set late with three winners off feeds from Kamryn Buck, and added three kills in the final set.
“Her skill level is getting better every match,” MacIntyre said. “She wants to go up and pound the ball straight down every time. Problem is, she hits it straight to defenders sometimes, but we’ve been working on finding the whole court, because hitting the ball hard is not going to win against better teams.”
Hill did score nearly half her kills by simple placement to gaps in the defense of Wes-Del (3-2, 3-2 MEC).
Shenandoah jumped to a 14-3 lead in the second set and went in front to stay in the third at 10-9 on the first of back-to-back aces by Audrey Duncan. She served six aces in all.
The Raiders went up 20-5 in set 4, before Wes-Del scored two in a row. Stewart had four kills in that set.
Shenandoah travels to New Castle today to meet the Trojans, No. 5 in this week’s USA Today Super 25 national rankings. New Castle (4-0) has sisters Melani and Maybell Shaffmaster, who have committed to Minnesota and North Carolina, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.