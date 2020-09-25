PENDLETON, Ind. — As festival after festival was erased from her summer calendar, Beth Staedter was reminded that she would need to find new ways to market B’Dazzled Boutique, her women’s apparel and accessory shop.
Having recently closed her location in nearby Noblesville, Staedter absorbed another blow when restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic forced her to shutter the main Pendleton location, as well as a second store down the street, in the small Indiana town 30 miles north of Indianapolis.
Both storefronts remained closed for most of April and May, but Staedter said only “very, very minimal” furloughs were necessary for some of her 14 employees, the majority of whom are part-time workers.
“I actually stopped doing expos and trade shows,” Staedter said. “Having no storefront open for almost two months, that was definitely an impact. But you just have to refocus, change your direction and figure out another way.”
During what promises to be a holiday shopping season unlike any other, Staedter and other local retailers acknowledge that preparation and an ability to adapt to changing public health and safety protocols will be critical.
A recent national survey commissioned by PayPal suggests that many small retailers aren’t necessarily taking a proactive approach to their preparations for the holiday shopping season. The survey found that 57% of them hadn’t begun substantive holiday preparations at the time, and 70% don’t plan to hire additional seasonal help or bring back employees they were forced to let go during the pandemic.
Those findings lead some retail analysts to project that crowded stores and long lines may not materialize this year, necessitating new approaches for connecting with customers. For local retailers, that undeniably means expanding their online presence.
“I think we’re going to set records for online sales,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County, Indiana, Chamber of Commerce.
“There are so many layers to the complications with this year’s holiday season. What we tried to get folks to focus on back in March and April, a lot of those tenets are (still) true: How can you market yourselves using Facebook Marketplace or your own personal website? You’ll still have consumers. They’re just going to be buying in a different way.”
Some ideas for boosting revenue, according to the PayPal survey, include flexible payment options and selling products in digital spaces beyond merchants’ own websites. Nearly 40% of small business owners in the clothing sector plan to offer virtual alternatives to fitting rooms, including online sizing tools, virtual showrooms and virtual stylists.
As for the merchandise itself, Staedter said the pandemic — as well as the closure of her Noblesville store — has prompted a few changes in her offerings. Specifically, she’s buying and selling more American-made items.
“My inventory is down a little bit because we don’t have that huge store to stock,” she said. “I’m buying like normal, but again, we’re selling huge amounts of inventory online. We just started carrying all-new lines of things here made in the USA. It’s not always possible, but we have started ordering a lot of items that are made here.”
Lisa Pritchett, who owns Dandelions Flowers and Gifts, a floral and gift shop near the Anderson University campus in nearby Anderson, said that while her business depends heavily on weddings and other events, she’s noticed an uptick in online sales. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, she said “our online store is going to be our best bet” for a robust holiday season.
“We also do a lot of Christmas parties and holiday parties,” she said, “so we’re waiting to see if people are still going to do those this year or go in another direction.”
