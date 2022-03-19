ANDERSON — Soroptimist International of Anderson presented the Soroptimist Ruby Award: For Women Helping Women to Marilynn Collier in recognition of her community service through local nonprofit group The Gathering of the Queens Inc.
Lynn High, president of the local Soroptimist club, and several members presented the award to Collier on International Women’s Day.
The award honors women who, through their professional or personal efforts, are making extraordinary differences in the lives of women or girls in their community.
Since the closing of the Marsh grocery store in 2017, and in response to the lack of accessible, affordable, healthy food options for the west side of Anderson, the 765 Food Desert Project was founded in August 2020. It addresses food insecurity from a grass-roots level with a drive-thru mobile market.
Collier said, “It has never been just me doing the work, rather it’s a team of women who really believe in this community. We grew up here and can no longer stand by and watch our community go down to nothing. Our city is in trouble. We have to stand up.”
To date, through partnering with local farmers and with financial donations, the 765 Food Desert Project, on average, serves more than 100 families weekly and has provided over 700,000 pounds of food, 500,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, 17,000 home essentials, 600 fully stocked back-to-school book bags for children and 500 winter coats.
Collier expressed her gratitude for the community partnerships.
She is hopeful that the Queens’ immediate need for a building and a panel truck will allow the 765 Food Desert Project to improve the quality of life for more families, and a safe environment for its volunteers.
The drive-thru mobile market can be found every Tuesday, weather permitting, on the corner of Nichol and Raible avenues in Anderson, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until items are gone.
