PENDLETON – In spite of a decline in comparison to the ISTEP+ test of the past, South Madison Community Schools in Pendleton achieved the highest pass rates in Madison County on the inaugural ILEARN test, according to data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education.
However, Anderson Preparatory Academy posted the lowest pass rates in the county in each discipline tested, which includes English, math, science and social studies.
“Overall, we are pleased that the vast majority of our ILEARN scores are above the state average and the highest in Madison County,” said Mark Hall, South Madison’s assistant superintendent for secondary curriculum, instruction and college and career readiness. He serves as the district’s testing coordinator.
“We would have preferred to not have had a decline in scores, but at the same time are optimistic that as we move forward with the new test that our student proficiency rates will improve.”
Commander Jill Barker, superintendent at APA, said her complaints echo those of educational leaders throughout the state.
“Obviously, we aren’t very happy about it,” she said. “Our other testing data demonstrates growth. We have been pleased with the results that we’ve had, just not on ILEARN.”
Administered in the spring, ILEARN, an acronym for Indiana Learning Evaluation and Readiness Network, replaces ISTEP+. Developed to test proficiency with input from more than 1,200 educators, it’s intended to assess the same Indiana academic standards as ISTEP+ but with more of a focus on college and career readiness.
Statewide, 496,244 students were tested, and at 47.9%, fewer than half passed. This is a lower pass rate in comparison to recent ISTEP+ pass rates, IDOE officials reported.
“While performance dips to some degree were expected, the combination of the rigors associated with this newly aligned CCR assessment, national normative data, and the defined established performance cuts all contributed to the lower performance levels,” IDOE said in a prepared statement.
Students at Anderson Community Schools, which has the area’s largest student population, scored 30% in English, 30.7% in math, 28.3% in science and 24.1% in social studies.
Pendleton scored highest in English at 57.1% and math at 61.3%.
Shenandoah scored highest in science and social studies at 75.8% and 75.7%, respectively.
APA scored lowest across the board with 24.9% in English, 25.2% math, 23.8% science and 21.7% social studies.
Hall said South Madison engaged in several intentional activities throughout the 2018-19 school year to help prepare students for the new test.
“Teachers across the district were engaged in very specific professional development activities led by our two district instruction coaches,” he said. “The content of the professional development activities was based on a variety of resources provided by the Indiana Department of Education. The teachers incorporated what they learned from the professional development activities into their daily classroom instruction. “
Hall said he believed the testing process was much smoother under ILEARN than under ISTEP+.
“Overall, we found that many of the technical issues that had plagued ISTEP+ in recent years were not an issue with the new ILEARN test,” he said.
While the teachers at APA concentrated on content with students, APA’s Barker said, it was the formatting of the new ILEARN test that was their downfall. For instance, there were drop-down menus that were confusing to students, she said.
“The formatting itself is hard. It’s not what we’re used to,” she said. “It’s a difficult test, just to take the test.”
In addition to the hope that IDOE will adjust the test so it’s more user-friendly, Barker said her school also will have to work more with students on various testing formats.
We’ll have to focus more on test-taking skills, which you hate to say because you take away from curriculum time and fact-learning time,” she said.
In an age of increasing accountability, negative assessment results can have an impact on educators, schools, districts.
“While the 2019 ILEARN results do not provide a true reflection of the performance of Indiana’s schools, they do once again show us the importance of developing a modernized state legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate, and transparent,” State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a prepared statement. “With this in mind, the Department will propose the following legislative actions: place a ‘hold harmless’ year on 2017-2018 letter grades, pause intervention timelines for all schools, and provide the State Board of Education with emergency rulemaking authority to review and reestablish the state accountability system. The success and wellbeing of our schools and educators is dependent upon these actions.”
In anticipation of the release of the scores and the knowledge that they would be disappointing, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb released a prepared statement on Aug. 26.
“Since this is the first year of the ILEARN assessment, I will ask Superintendent McCormick to support my request that the General Assembly take action to hold schools harmless so the test scores do not have an adverse impact on teacher evaluations and schools’ letter grades for the 2018-19 school year,” he said. “This action will ease the transition to ILEARN, which is a student assessment that allows Indiana to comply with federal ESSA requirements.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.