ANDERSON -- Manchester handed Anderson University men’s soccer their fifth loss in the last six games by a 6-1 score Wednesday afternoon.
Anderson brought the offensive pressure in the first half, but nothing came of it.
“We just go out-played all over the field,” Anderson head coach Scott Fridley said. “Manchester is a very well-coached team. We had to play from behind. This is a low-point from what we expected.”
The Ravens tallied nine shots and had four corner kicks in the first half alone. Despite those opportunities, Anderson was unable to make anything click. The Ravens also committed four fouls in the first 45 minutes of play. Anderson ended the game with nine fouls.
“It’s the frustration fouls,” Fridley said. “We just didn’t come to play 90 minutes today. I have a lot to change before Saturday.”
On the flip side, Manchester matched Anderson’s offense pressure and found the back of the net first. Junior Josh Gonzalez kicked off the Spartans’ scoring efforts by tapping a close-quarters goal nine minutes into the game. This was followed by another tap-in from senior Max Baker, giving Manchester a 2-0 halftime lead.
The second half was all Manchester as the Spartans wasted no time getting to work. Junior Nick Surber put one into the goal less than eight minutes into the half. The pressure didn’t let up as freshman Ruben Gonzalez scored another just one minute later.
The Spartans hit the throttle even more and eventually came to a 5-0 lead.
For Anderson, sophomore R.J Macomber notched the Ravens’ sole goal in the second half.
“It felt good to get a goal in today just so we didn’t get shutout,” Macomber said. “I just went out there and gave my all for 90 minutes.”
Macomber accounted for six of the team’s 23 shots on Wednesday. However, this was not enough as the Ravens were outshot 34-23. Macomber’s six shots will give him the confidence to help turn around the team for their next game on Saturday when Mount St. Joseph comes to town.
“It makes me very confident and I look forward to Saturday,” Macomber said. “I need more accuracy on my shots and just not get down on myself so much after mistakes.”
A lack of defense and costly errors put the Ravens too far back to make anything happen.
“Defensively, this was maybe the worst game we have played this year,” Fridley said. “The defense never seemed to be right and I am just disappointed.”
The Ravens have not won a game since Sept. 14 as they fall to 3-8-1 and 0-2 in conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.