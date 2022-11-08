INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz took a healthy lead Tuesday in what appears to be her successful bid for re-election in the 5th Congressional District against Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake.
“I think people in the 5th District and around the country really want our government to govern and do less politics. A lot of that politics is really causing harm to the people,” Spartz said when reached by phone Tuesday night.
“We need to make sure that we have good economy, that we have good opportunities for people, have strong national security and really empower every American to be able to succeed.
“And a lot of these policies right now that the Democrats in Washington D.C. are moving the country to the extreme left are not very healthy for our country, for our people,” she added.
Spartz had an estimated 20-point margin in the district which encompasses six central Indiana counties. By deadline, official tallies were pending in three counties.
By mid-evening, Lee Lake was awaiting late returns notably from usually Republican-strong Hamilton County where the race was tight in the early stages and where she felt her campaign message had resonated with female voters.
“We felt like women were going to come to the polls and vote in record numbers and get their freedoms back. Who wants to be a second-class citizen? We’re half of the population,” Lee Lake said. “We want bodily autonomy. We don’t want anyone in government to tell us what to do.”
Spartz seemed to benefit from voters splitting tickets. For example, in Madison County, Spartz received nearly twice the votes compared to those cast as a straight Republican ballot.
The 5th District includes Hamilton, Delaware, Tipton, Grant, Howard and Madison counties. Spartz spent Tuesday campaigning across the district, often handing out donuts or coffee.
All of Indiana’s nine U.S. House seats were up for election Tuesday with seven incumbents seeking re-election including five Republicans and two Democrats. Incumbents were leading in early tallies.
Earlier Tuesday, the Hamilton County Election Board voted 3-0 to investigate reports that two early voters had cast a straight Democratic ticket but when reviewing their ballot did not see Lee Lake’s name.
The two voters — a Noblesville mother and daughter — were able to recast their ballots. The two had voted Nov. 2 at the Hamilton County Judicial Center, Hamilton County Elections Administrator Beth Sheller said. Lee Lake had brought the issue to the attention of the election board.
Lee Lake, a journalist in Muncie, campaigned on Hoosiers being able to make their own choices including the right to bear arms, right to control one’s own body and human rights including LGBTQIA.
She criticized Spartz for pushing a “dangerous MAGA agenda” that served extremists and wealthy donors.
In 2018 and 2020, Lee Lake unsuccessfully ran as a Democratic candidate for Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. However, the 6th no longer includes Muncie following redistricting in 2021; it was gobbled up into the 5th enabling Republicans to hold the seat which faced a tough challenge in 2020’s general election.
That year, Spartz received 208,212 votes compared to Democrat Christina Hale’s 191,226 and Libertarian Ken Tucker’s 16,788.
At that time, the district included Kokomo and Muncie but now misses those cities while stretching to the northeast from just Zionsville to keep hold of Marion and Hartford City. With a population of about 800,000, the district takes in all of Republican-strong Hamilton County where Spartz and her family live.
Spartz emigrated from socialist-controlled Ukraine in 2000 after meeting her husband who lived in Indiana. She became a U.S. citizen working as a CPA and adjunct professor.
Spartz’s rise through the Republican ranks was relatively swift. She was elected by caucus to fill a vacant, highly-prized Indiana Senate seat based in Hamilton County in 2017.
Ukraine has been a dominant issue with her; she has visited numerous times and said she observed an attack by Russian kamikaze drones from her hotel window during her most recent trip.
Last month, she said she agreed with Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California that Congress should not send “blank checks” in support of Ukraine and with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky that the Biden administration needs to be “quicker and more proactive” for the sake of freedom-loving people fighting this war.
Spartz voted against the American Rescue Plan of 2021, which provided COVID-19 economic relief and which passed the House 220-210 before being signed into law. She voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act which passed by a hefty 363-70.