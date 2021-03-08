ANDERSON — Iva Jane Harvey, 12, had a decision to make: Was the house she was going to build Craftsman, Victorian or Tudor?
The Liberty Christian School fifth grader settled on building a Tudor-style home as part of a science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics project conceived by computer science teacher Natalie Banks. The students started their STEAM projects on Jan. 21 and turned them in March 1.
“I felt they had a really forest fairy look. I like the cottage look a lot,” Iva said of her choice.
The projects assembled at home from cardboard and recycling materials by students in grades three through five were judged Friday by special guests, including Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
“The houses came out beautiful. Some of the houses I want to live in. They really showed off their creative talents,” Banks said.
The students were assigned to view a number of You-Tube videos on architecture then directed to draw their designs on blueprint before framing it in cardboard and decorating it with paint, pebbles, sandpaper or anything else they wanted to use. The students were responsible only for designing and building exteriors, Banks said.
The project was intended to emphasize STEAM, she said, referring to the acronym for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
“I don’t think the children here have ever been exposed to STEM,” she said. “I wanted them to use their hands on skills to construct a home and also use the academics of engineering and mathematics. Strong engineering and mathematics were used during this project. The main thing was the angles that had to be sketched out on paper and using rulers.”
In spite of its heavy emphasis on STEAM, Banks said, the project was interdisciplinary, incorporating language arts and fine art. For instance, students wrote down the steps they took to construct their houses and after completing the project were asked to type up two to three sentences about what they learned and how they felt about the experience.
Banks said she was impressed by the results, and feedback from students and parents was great.
“Fifth graders can be a little difficult. They can be a little jaded at that age,” she said. “It makes me feel good that they received that experience. That’s fulfillment.”
The unique feature on her house, Iva said, was the chimney.
“For the chimney there are rocks on it. Those are actually beans,” she said.
Iva said she learned a lot from the experience.
“I learned a little bit about measuring. I’m not that great at measuring,” she admitted. “I also learned how to put colors together to make a house look good.”
She and fourth grader Paula Molina said they plan to hold onto their creations.
Paula, 10, also chose the Tudor style for her brown and blue house.
“I really like how it’s really like a fairy tale,” she said.
A special feature of her house was a tree.
“I made a tree with like a branch and leaf with sequins,” she said.
Though she described herself as being good at math, which is her favorite subject, Paula said she appreciated how the project enhanced her skills.
“I learned how to use a protractor to measure angles,” she said. “I think it was challenging, but I like a challenge.”
Still, she’s not sure this is the career for her.
“Maybe, but I haven’t really thought about it yet,” she said.
