INDIANAPOLIS – Gregg Williams was a part of T.J. Carrie’s football life for just one season, but it’s clear the notorious defensive coordinator left a huge imprint.
Enough so, in fact, that it might have laid a foundation for his transition with the Indianapolis Colts.
“I can say that he’s very exotic with the number of just concepts on how you can actually run Cover 2,” Carrie said during a conference call this week with local media. “So (I’m) definitely familiar with the understanding of it, definitely played it with Coach Williams for that year that he was there with us (in Cleveland in 2018) – that I played with him from different standpoints.
“It’s definitely something that I’m familiar with, and I think nowadays in this league there are so many different ways that you can play it that it’s really just understanding the concepts that they want you to really see and then putting kind of your own twist into it so that you’re staying within the defense and the scheme but still putting yourself in a position to go out there and make plays.”
Familiarity with the scheme Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus runs could be even more important this year with the global coronavirus pandemic threatening everything about the NFL’s annual offseason workouts.
There’s an increasingly real likelihood players will not gather at team facilities until training camp begins in late July. At the earliest.
That wipes out weeks of organized team activities where systems are installed and roles begin to be carved out.
Players like Carrie could be at particular risk. His one-year deal with Indianapolis reportedly is for the veteran minimum and includes just $300,000 in guarantees.
But Carrie couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity in front of him. He’s looking forward to coming in to serve as a locker room leader and compete in a young defensive secondary.
“We wanted to be in the best fit possible for us to still be able to have a chance to compete and still mold and shape guys, seeing that this will be going into my seventh year,” Carrie said. “So when we had the option to join the Colts, it was a great fit in talking to JG (Jonathan Gannon) – one of the coaches. He explained to me that, ‘Man, look, there is an opportunity for you to compete, and at the same time we are young, so your veteran leadership on and off the field is much needed from that standpoint.’
“So it kind of reminds me of when I was younger in my earlier days and I had guys like Justin Tuck, Charles Woodson and just a bunch of veteran guys (with the Oakland Raiders). I understood why you needed that veteran leadership just because it teaches you, it molds you and it allows younger guys to kind of learn from what to do in the term of really how to be a pro.”
Carrie entered the league as a seventh-round pick with the Raiders in 2014 and has earned 50 starts in 92 appearances over his six professional seasons.
Perhaps of most importance to Indianapolis, he hasn’t missed a game in the last four seasons. Injuries decimated the Colts’ defensive secondary in 2019, and the biggest blow came with Kenny Moore II going down for the final four games with a knee injury.
Without the versatile slot defender, Indianapolis’ zones fell apart and quarterbacks shredded the passing lanes. Excluding a 38-6 victory against a Carolina Panthers team starting its third stringer, the Colts allowed an average of 353.3 passing yards and 36.7 points during that stretch.
Carrie had 12 passes defensed and two interceptions while making 14 starts for the Cleveland Browns over the past two seasons. And he feels most comfortable playing in the slot, making him a logical option to back up Moore.
“He has been able to do it for a really high level and definitely somebody who has done it, proved himself to be able to do it and is considered a top-tier in that position,” Carrie said. “So it will be interesting to learn some of the things that he does really well and see how we all can fit within the defense in terms of coaches always finding ways to get all of the guys that they can on to the field. So he has definitely done it at a high level, and he’s continuing to do it.”
Carrie has heard nothing but good things about the organization and has long had his eye on playing in Indianapolis. He and his Ohio University teammates attended a game at Lucas Oil Stadium during former Bobcat LaVon Brazill’s tenure with the Colts, and it helped him fall in love with the city and the environment.
“I always thought to myself, ‘Man, the city is nice,’” Carrie said. “From hearing a lot of what I’ve heard from a number of players that have been in the organization, it’s always been an amazing process of going through it from the top and bottom – a complete organization.
“So being able to join was definitely exciting in the process that the organization is complete from top down. It’s definitely a great city to be in and a great organization to play in. So I had a little bit of familiarity in the sense that I’ve had people here – players, friends – that have loved it.”
