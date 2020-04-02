There are no words.
This is the column I hoped I would never have to write.
Following Thursday’s order by Governor Eric Holcomb that Indiana schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the IHSAA announced all spring sports also are canceled.
The fact I’d been expecting this announcement for weeks did nothing to prepare me for the emotions I would feel about it. Full of sadness, disappointment, anger, shock and heartbreak, I just sat in my home and stared off into space for a good 20 or 30 minutes, only looking up if my wife asked me if I was OK.
I lied and said I was fine.
That was before I looked at Twitter and saw the outpouring of emotions from high school seniors, athletes and non-athletes alike, who had just had their hearts ripped from their chests.
“I feel for all the spring athletes. I couldn’t imagine missing a basketball or football season.” — Tristan Ross, Pendleton Heights
“I can guarantee that every kid in school said they wished they didn’t have to come. Once it came true, everyone realizes that they miss it. I can say I miss seeing my friends every day.” — Courtney Todd, Elwood.
“Senior season is gone just like that. Hurts my heart, however, things could be much worse. Prayers to everyone.” — Cannon Bledsoe, Lapel.
“Haha, is this a joke?”— Macy Bell, PH.
“Wish my boys could’ve finished their high school careers.” — Bryce Carpenter, Lapel.
“I had my last day in Frankton High School and didn’t even know it.” — Addie Gardner.
“And just like (that), my heart got broke into a million pieces.” — Stormie Fitch, Shenandoah.
“Heartbroken” -- Meghan Kirkpatrick, Anderson.
“Never would have thought I already played my last game.”—Laurynn Gooding, Daleville softball.
It was quite overwhelming to read, especially from so many I’ve interviewed for stories or gotten to know even a little bit on a personal level.
The enormity of it was staggering.
There will be no chance for Alexandria baseball or Shenandoah’s Erikka Hill to defend their state championships. Lapel’s Luke Combs and PH’s Patience Sakeuh can not make a run to state and almost guaranteed podium finishes.
There will be no sectional championship repeats for Daleville softball or baseball, Lapel softball or Alexandria tennis. PH senior Austin Davis is going to miss out on a chance to win our boys golf athlete of the year for a third straight year. Four other seniors won AOY awards last year -- Combs (track), Brennan Morehead (baseball pitcher) and McKenzie Adams (tennis) of Alex and Jordan Benefiel (softball pitcher) from PH.
They won’t get a chance to add another award. Benefiel won’t have the chance to surpass her sister’s school record for strikeouts. For her, the next stop is Austin Peay State University.
Many athletes will play in college, like Frankton’s Ethan Bates (baseball) and Aleyah Rastetter (softball).
But that does little to erase the sting of their high school careers ending prematurely.
I can’t imagine the heartbreak being felt by athletes like Liberty Christian’s Alayna Thomas or Daleville’s Rachel Nixon. Both are star softball players, but neither is planning on playing college ball. Their last games were as juniors.
And they are just two examples of dozens in the area.
This is not limited to sports. There will be no high school proms, and who knows what graduation ceremonies will look like? Open houses, something I look forward to every year, are a logistical impossibility.
It is possible to both realize this was the right decision — and it was — and also to feel sadness and disappointment it was made.
Fitch added a second tweet moments later that really summed up what I’m sure all area high school seniors are feeling.
“I think the worst feeling is I don’t get to even hug my teammates and cry while we all hold each other because this was our last time together on a team,” she wrote.
To everyone else, I say this.
Stay home.
I don’t want to write this column again in the fall.
