ALEXANDRIA — The Lapel boys basketball team has battled a rugged schedule all season with an eye on getting its very deep roster ready for tough sectional matchups in the postseason.
That preparation paid off Tuesday as freshman Bode Judge overcame first-half foul trouble to score 11 of his team-high 13 points after intermission and the Bulldogs dominated the second half as Lapel advanced with a 53-31 win over host Alexandria to open Class 2A Sectional 40.
Ten of Lapel’s 12 players scored as the depth of the Bulldogs continues to be a strength. Even with Judge on the sideline after picking up his second foul just seven possessions into the game, he had confidence in his teammates to back him up.
“I trust everyone on the team,” he said. “I think on any given day, any guy can come out there and do their thing. I’m not worried. I feel secure when I’m on the bench.”
It was Chase Landis who provided a lift off the Bulldogs’ bench with a 3-point basket near the end of the second quarter to break a 16-16 tie. Although Alexandria only trailed by two at the break, Lapel did not trail again the rest of the game.
Whether his stint on the bench energized Judge, kept him fresh or just gave the freshman a different perspective, Judge emerged from halftime ready to make a statement.
“It’s good because you get to watch what the other team is doing and you can adjust your play to that,” Judge said. “It did help, but I don’t know if it energized me or not.”
He scored the first five points of the half — three free throws sandwiched around a layup — and after Nick Witte hit a pair of freebies for Lapel, Witte found Judge for another layup to give the Bulldogs their first double-digit lead at 29-18.
“It was not a great game of basketball in the first half, although I think both teams played extremely hard,” Lapel coach Tod Windlan said. “We talked about it at halftime, made a couple adjustments against what (Alexandria) was doing and we started imposing our will against them inside and picked up the defensive pressure a lot.”
Senior guard Landon Bair hit consecutive 3-point baskets near the end of the third quarter — the only perimeter points of the period for Lapel — and found Brennan Stow for a layup at the buzzer and the Bulldogs were in control at 39-23 after the third quarter.
Bair finished the night with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Stow added eight points and three rebounds.
“His last 3 weeks have been really rock-solid basketball,” Windlan said. “Our schedule has prepared us for this.”
Lapel’s regular-season opponents had a combined record of 265-214.
Alexandria’s season ends at 6-17 after its 10th straight loss and 12th loss in 13 games. Only one senior — Cole Morris — will graduate from the roster, leaving an opportunity to improve for a team that’s core of talent returns.
“If they’ll do some work, that’s the bottom line,” Alex coach Marty Carroll said. “If not, we’ll be back in the same boat. I think I’ve got some younger kids who will work at it.”
The Tigers were led by junior Braxton Pratt with 13 points and freshman Carson Hall’s eight points and four assists.
Lapel (12-11) will face Winchester (13-8) in Friday’s first semifinal at 6 p.m.
“(Winchester) is an aggressive, tough team,” Windlan said. “I think if we play well, we have a good chance of winning the game. It won’t be easy.”
Friday’s second semifinal will pit the winners of Wednesday’s first-round games between Wapahani and Frankton and Monroe Central and Elwood with the championship to be decided Saturday.
