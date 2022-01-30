With the calendar page flipping to February, girls basketball teams are ready for the postseason tournament, beginning with sectional action this week. Four of the 11 area teams drew first-round byes and will wait until Friday’s semifinal round to begin, but six will play their first-round games Tuesday and another Wednesday.
Here is a glance at each team’s opening matchup as well as some of the key names to watch this week as players chase their dreams of a sectional championship:
CLASS 2A AT MOUNT VERNON
Anderson (8-14) vs. Muncie Central (11-8), Tuesday, 7 p.m.
These two North Central Conference rivals met just two weeks ago at the Muncie Fieldhouse with the Bearcats posting a 58-44 victory. The Indians are led in scoring by sophomore Jacelyn Starks (10 points per game) and junior Zoe Allen (7.1) while freshman Kennedy Brown (5.7) has had several big games. Anderson has averaged 21 turnovers during what has proven to be a difficult rebuilding season. The winner will face the host Marauders (15-8) in the first semifinal Friday at 6 p.m.
Richmond (8-14) vs. Pendleton Heights (17-5), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
The Madison County and Hoosier Heritage Conference champion Arabians are seeking their first sectional title since 2011 and, with a win over the Red Devils, would likely face two HCC foes to do so. The Warfel sisters — freshman Kaycie (15.4 points per game) and junior Whitney (14.1) — have led PH in scoring, but there is plenty of balance to the offense. Seniors Hailee Brunnemer (11.9), Abi Rosenkrans (7.9) and Kylea Lloyd (7.5) also provide scoring punch. Senior guard Morgan Martin (3 assists per game) is the only Arabian to play in all 22 games this season. The winner will play the second Friday semifinal against the winner of Greenfield-Central (9-12) and New Palestine (12-10).
CLASS 2A AT EASTBROOK
Madison-Grant (12-10) vs. Winchester (20-1) or Eastbrook (19-2), Friday, 6 p.m.
The Argylls enjoyed their first winning season since 2017 but will face a daunting task in their Friday semifinal as they await whichever top-five team survives Tuesday’s first-round game. M-G has been led in scoring by senior Azmae Turner (12.4 points per game) and junior Daya Greene (11.6) while sophomore Maddy Moore (9) has emerged as a third scoring threat.
CLASS 2A AT LAPEL
Frankton (17-5) vs. Alexandria (17-5), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
One of the more attractive first-round matchups features a rematch of last year’s classic sectional championship game, won by the Eagles 45-43 at Alexandria. It also features a pair of seniors — Lauryn Bates of Frankton and Jada Stansberry of Alexandria — who each reached the 1,000-point milestone in the last week of the regular season. Bates (12.2 points per game) and sophomore Emma Sperry (10.4) lead the two-time defending sectional champion Frankton roster, which still has eight players who were part of the state runner-up team from two seasons ago. Stansberry (16.4) and freshman Jacklynn Hosier (13.6) do the bulk of the scoring for Alexandria, seeking its first sectional title since 2002.
The winner will face Monroe Central (12-10) at 6 p.m. on Friday
Lapel (15-7) vs. Elwood (0-21), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Led by the dominant post play of Ashlynn Allman (13.2 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game) and the perimeter game of Deannaya Haseman (10 points per game), the Bulldogs will be heavy favorites over the undermanned Panthers. Madelyn Poynter (7.8 points per game) and point guard Kerith Renihan help make the Lapel engine go. Elwood — which has played the majority of the season with just six players — is led by senior Hannah McCleery at 10.6 points per game.
Wapahani (17-6) awaits the winner in Friday’s second semifinal.
CLASS 2A AT SHENANDOAH
Shenandoah (6-10) vs. Northeastern (8-14) or Centerville (3-16), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
The two-time defending sectional champion Raiders are younger but still have regional veterans Holly Shepherd and Kayla Muterspaugh leading the way. Shenandoah has also had contributions from freshman Aurora McKnight and junior Ali Brown.
CLASS 1A AT TRI-CENTRAL
Tri-Central (9-13) vs. Liberty Christian (10-11), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
The Lions boast Madison County’s leading scorer in Mady Rees (17.3 points per game) and dynamic junior guard Shameel Clervrain (10) as they begin postseason play. Senior Rileigh Graham (6) is the third scoring option, and the Lions would love to upend the host Trojans and set up an all-city semifinal with Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference rival Anderson Prep.
Daleville (6-15) vs. Wes-Del (8-11) or Cowan (4-15), Friday, 6 p.m.
The Broncos will have a shot at redemption no matter who they face after suffering double-digit losses to both Wes-Del and Cowan. Daleville gets strong interior play from Audrey Voss (11 points per game) and Trishell Johnson (7.1) while senior guard Emi Isom (6.4) runs the offense.
Anderson Prep (6-13) vs. Tri-Central or Liberty Christian, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
After a winless 2020-21 season, an infusion of freshman talent has helped boost the Jets to six wins. At 6-foot, Alivia Peoples (12.2 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game) has been a force inside along with fellow rookie Kaylynn Orr (7.1 points per game). Junior Kanyla Wills (5.3 points per game) also averages 2.3 assists for APA.
