Without question, Alex Buck of Pendleton Heights posted the most dominant cross country career in the THB Sports area during the just completed decade. The Arabians star was a four-time Madison County champion before embarking on a two-stop Division I running career.
She was not alone, as the last 10 years saw plenty of star turns on the cross country courses of central Indiana.
Here is a glance at the THB Sports All-Decade Cross Country Team:
Faith Baer, Pendleton Heights (2013-16) — In her third state meet in four years, Faith Baer earned all-state honors with a 20th-place finish in 2016.
After only missing the state finals as a sophomore due to illness, Baer’s run capped a strong postseason for Pendleton Heights. She was both a sectional and regional champion in 2016 before placing 24th at semistate and led the Arabians girls team to a 15th-place finish at the state meet.
Sam Bayliss, Pendleton Heights (2010-11) — Bayliss capped his PH cross country career with a 23rd-place finish at the 2011 New Haven semistate and captured THB Sports Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year honors.
He also recorded top-10 regional finishes as a junior and senior for the Arabians before going on to compete for Anderson University.
Alex Buck, Pendleton Heights (2012-15) — The exceptional list of accomplishments piled up by PH’s Alex Buck during her career can be measured in fours.
She won the Madison County, Hoosier Heritage Conference, Pendleton Heights sectional, Delta regional and THB Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year all four years of her career. She placed in the top four at semistate three times, including a win in 2015 when she was also a state finals contender until fading late in the race. She went on to run at New Mexico before transferring to Ohio State.
Luke Combs, Lapel (2016-19) — Lapel’s Luke Combs capped his brilliant cross country career with a third-place finish at the 2019 state finals.
During his career, Combs won the Madison County meet, Arabian Roundup, and Pendleton Heights sectional three times each. He won Delta regional titles twice and qualified for the state finals a total of three times. He was named THB Sports Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year twice and will continue his athletic career at Air Force.
Tyler Flood, Pendleton Heights (2012-15)—In 2013, Flood ran to a Madison County title and earned THB Sports Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year honors.
That year, as a sophomore, Flood was second at sectional and sixth at regional before finishing 60th at semistate. He posted a third-place county finish the following year as well as a top-10 at the Arabian Roundup.
Katie Jones, Pendleton Heights (2018-19) — Leading a talented freshman class, Jones led PH to a berth in semistate, earning her the 2018 THB Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year award in her first go-around.
The Arabians finished a surprising ninth place at New Haven that year, with Jones placing 10th at sectional, 17th at regional and 52nd at semistate individually. Although she was edged out for the area award as a sophomore, she was the area’s top finisher at semistate for the second straight year in 68th place.
Parker Jones, Pendleton Heights (2013-16) — After a 54th-place state finals finish as a sophomore, Parker Jones returned as a junior and earned all-state honors with an 18th-place run.
He returned a third time the following season and, after running in the top 10 early, finished 66th in his final cross country run for the Arabians. After his Pendleton Heights career, Jones went on to run at Notre Dame, posting numerous high finishes, including a fourth place at the National Catholic Invitational in 26:41.60, a new personal record in the 5K.
Christina Magers, Pendleton Heights (2014-17) — Magers was a three-time competitor at the state finals for the Arabians, twice with the team and as a senior made the trip individually, earning the 2017 THB Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year award in the process.
Magers won sectional, regional, Madison County, Hoosier Heritage Conference and Arabian Roundup championships in 2017 before embarking on her college career at Indiana Wesleyan.
Chloe Miller, Anderson (2010-11) — After capturing both a Madison County and sectional championship, Miller was presented with the 2010 THB Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year award.
After winning sectional, she placed third at regional and 27th at semistate. The following year, despite a 16th-place regional finish, she did not qualify for a second straight semistate.
Laney Ricker, Pendleton Heights (2018-19) — Along with Katie Jones, Ricker is part of the celebrated PH freshman class of 2018. She is already a two-time Madison County champion and followed her teammate’s footsteps in winning the 2019 THB Sports Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year.
She earned all-sectional and all-regional honors as a sophomore and placed 75th at New Haven.
Michael Taylor, Anderson Prep (2015-18) — Although an injury slowed him during his senior cross country season, Michael Taylor had already made plenty of school history as both a sophomore and junior.
In 2016, as a sophomore, Taylor became the first APA athlete to advance to the state finals. He followed that up with the school’s first postseason championship in 2017 at the Delta regional before becoming the first Jets athlete to earn all-state honors with a 20th-place finish at the state finals. The 2017 THB Sports Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year, Taylor is now preparing for his sophomore season at Hanover.
Parker Williams, Frankton (2010-12) — Williams was dominant in 2012 in earning the THB Sports Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year award.
He won Madison County, sectional and regional individual championships — sparking Frankton to team championships in all three — and won the two postseason races by 23 and 12 seconds respectively. Williams went on to run at Indiana Wesleyan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.