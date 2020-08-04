NOBLESVILLE — The scores were good, the play was solid and the team measured up well against some of the state’s elite on the golf course.
But the biggest news from Lapel’s first girls golf meet of the season was high school sports had returned to the THB Sports area following a pandemic-induced hiatus of nearly five months.
Macy Beeson opened her sophomore season with a 75, and junior Chloe Renihan added a round of 82 as the 14th-ranked Bulldogs posted a team score of 340, good enough to place seventh in the Royals Invitational, held Tuesday at StonyCreek Golf Club in Noblesville.
The field — comprised primarily of Hamilton County schools — included three other ranked opponents in No. 2 Carmel, No. 4 Westfield and the 10th-ranked hosts from Hamilton Southeastern. Carmel, Westfield and Fishers each had two teams in the field, and HSE had three. The Greyhounds “Blue” team posted a 289 to win the team competition.
Sophie McGinnis of Westfield was the individual medalist with a 3-under par 67.
Lapel athletic director Bill Chase filled in for head coach Dylan Crosley, who missed Tuesday’s event with an illness. Chase said it was good to see high school kids back on the field of competition.
“We’re definitely excited to get sports back going,” Chase said. “I think the girls were excited to be out here themselves.”
“It was good to be back out here and not stuck at home,” Beeson said, “and good to be back as a team.”
Beeson’s round featured birdies on Holes 1, 7, 8 and 14. She had looks at eagle putts on the par-5 seventh and the 294-yard par-4 eighth, when she drove the green. She was happy with her round, which was six strokes better than in her high school debut a year ago in the same event.
“I played pretty solid,” Beeson said. “I had a few holes that got me, but other than that I played well. Last year was my first high school tournament, and my nerves really got to me. This year, I was more calm.”
Chloe Renihan also birdied the eighth hole, her lone under-par hole of the round. Her struggles came at the outset of the back nine, when she double-bogeyed both 10 and 11 and bogeyed the 13th and 14th holes. But she settled in and made par on each of the final four holes.
A new addition to the Bulldogs’ roster is senior Sierra Campbell, who played for Lapel as a freshman and sophomore before spending a year in Florida. She posted a 91 in her first time out with sophomore Kerith Renihan adding a 92 to complete the Lapel scoring. Sophomore Grace Martin posted a 109 for Lapel.
Beeson, Chloe and Kerith Renihan, and Martin were part of last season’s first Lapel golf team to advance to the state finals, placing 13th out of 15 teams, and Beeson placed 13th individually.
The younger Renihan, who drove the ball well but struggled with the putter most of the day, summed up the event for everyone in saying the scores were not the most important part of the event.
“It was good to be back out here,” she said.
