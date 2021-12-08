An opponent’s first glance at Lapel’s 5-foot-2 No. 1 Singles player with the baby face and the shy smile might fill them with confidence an easy win is in their future.
They would not be the first player to make that mistake.
In his second season as the Bulldogs’ top seed, sophomore Jacob Erwin took on all of the top players Lapel faced again this fall and usually came out on top. He was unbeaten without losing a set against area opponents and posted a 20-4 mark overall, earning Erwin the 2021 THB Sports Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year Award.
“I feel good about that,” Erwin said. “I wouldn’t say it was a goal of mine, but it was something I wanted to do since last year when I wasn’t able to.”
Erwin improved on his strong 16-7 freshman campaign and two of his four losses — to Charlie Hawk of Lawrence Central and Adam Antobella of Delta — took three sets. Some early success against players who had beaten him a year ago helped boost his confidence for this season.
“I think I learned this year to play a little more offense and not just sit back and return everything,” he said. “Last year, I’d be a little scared at times, and I’d sit back and try to let them make the mistake. This year I was trying to force it a little more.”
With an improved and more aggressive mindset toward matches, Erwin was named All-District 4 after leading Lapel to an eighth straight Madison County title and ninth consecutive sectional championship. He is well aware of his place in the line of succession at Lapel, following in the footsteps of former greats Garrett Fensler, Joseph Conrad and Jesse McCurdy, the latter of whom is someone he emulates.
“It’s definitely a little bit of added pressure just knowing all the good people that have played before me,” Erwin said of McCurdy. “I look up to Jesse a lot and all the things he’s done on and off the court. He’s a really good guy.”
Erwin’s love of tennis developed after learning to play from his sister Morgan, who also plays at Lapel. A defeat at the hands of his older sister began his drive to succeed.
“I got to middle school and played her one time, and she beat me,” he said. “I decided I didn’t want that to happen again. I started playing and competing with my family and started taking it a little more serious.”
Opposing players who mock his size only serve as extra motivation for Erwin. And it is a behavior that usually blows up in their faces when they realize how talented he really is.
“Last year there were a couple times when we’d line up and I’d see people laughing at me a little bit, and that would give me a little extra motivation to try to beat them,” Erwin said. “It wasn’t like I would get mad. When they’d try to make a joke, I’d just beat them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.