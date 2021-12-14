The absence of one dominant cross country presence in the area does not mean there was a lack of talent for the sport this season. Rather, on any given race day, any number of five different runners could be seen running at or near the front of the pack.
For Avry Carpenter of Pendleton Heights to claim the THB Sports Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year for a second straight time from among a group of strong competitors is quite an accomplishment. And he knows it.
“There was a really good field. Yes, I did win the (Madison) County meet, but the competition was there,” the Arabians senior said. “We had (Liberty Christian’s) Noah (Price), and (PH’s) Andrew (Blake) was really good. But it’s an accomplishing feeling for sure.”
Carpenter earned his second All-Hoosier Heritage Conference honor this year after placing second, just 1.19 seconds behind the winner, and claimed the aforementioned county championship. He was also the top area runner at both the Pendleton Heights sectional and the New Haven semistate after a regular season riddled with top-five finishes. He placed third at the Riverview Health Invitational and fourth at the Marion Invitaitional, where Carpenter ran a personal best 16:18.2, the fastest by any area runner this season.
“I had the PR, and the times just weren’t there this year, but the placing was,” Carpenter said. “So I think overall times weren’t there for everyone this year. I don’t what it was. I thought it was a really, really good season.”
Carrying the nickname ‘Ace,’ a shortened version of his full name Avry Cole Emerson Carpenter, for as long as he can remember, Carpenter’s coach at PH is Alan Holden, a classmate of Avry’s grandfather at tiny Charlottesville High School in Hancock County. He said he developed a real bond with Holden during his four years and owes a large part of his success to his coaches.
“Me and coach did have a bond,” Carpenter said. “With me and him personally, there was no negative energy. And this year, since I was a senior and the team was smaller, we became pretty close.”
In the immediate future, Carpenter intends to challenge the school’s mile record this spring in the track and field season while running both the mile and two-mile races. He qualified for regional last spring in the 1,600 meters.
After high school, Carpenter plans to attend West Virginia and study nursing. The Mountaineers do not have a running program, so this will be the end of Carpenter’s cross country career.
“It’s been a great ride,” he said. “Well, a great run.”
